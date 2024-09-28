AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 28, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Iranian leader Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel

Reuters Published 28 Sep, 2024 07:22pm

DUBAI: Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei called on Muslims on Saturday “to stand by the people of Lebanon and the proud Hezbollah with whatever means they have and assist them in confronting the … wicked regime (of Israel)”.

Khamenei, in a statement after the Israeli army said it had killed Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah, said: “The fate of this region will be determined by the forces of resistance, with Hezbollah at the forefront”, state media reported.

After Hezbollah confirmed Nasrallah’s death, Iranian media reported that General Abbas Nilforoushan, a deputy commander of Iran’s Revolutionary Guards, had died “next to Nasrallah” in the Israeli strikes on south Beirut on Friday.

Iranian foreign ministry spokesperson Nasser Kanaani vowed in a post on X that Nasrallah’s “path will be continued and his holy goal will be realised in the liberation of Jerusalem“.

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

Meanwhile, two regional officials briefed by Tehran told Reuters that Khamenei has been transferred to a secure location inside the country with heightened security measures in place.

The sources said Iran was in constant contact with Lebanon’s Hezbollah and other regional proxy groups to determine the next step after the killing of Nasrallah.

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei Hassan Nasrallah Israel Hamas war Israel Hamas conflict Israeli airstrike

Comments

200 characters

Iranian leader Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel

IMF urges Pakistan to ‘move away’ from state-led growth model, calls for structural reforms

Pakistan’s economy to grow at 3.2%, face 9.2% inflation, projects IMF

Hezbollah confirms Nasrallah is killed after Israeli strike

Six killed, eight passengers injured in North Waziristan helicopter crash

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

Entry points to Rawalpindi blocked, heavy police deployed amid PTI protest

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Users in Karachi face disruption in WhatsApp services

Iran’s Supreme Leader moved to secure location under heightened security, sources say

3 policemen injured in Bajaur blast

Read more stories