World

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

Reuters Published 29 Sep, 2024 11:03am
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani addresses the delegates at the United Nations General Assembly during a ceremonial tribute to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S: Reuters
Iran’s Ambassador to the United Nations Amir Saeid Iravani addresses the delegates at the United Nations General Assembly during a ceremonial tribute to Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi at the United Nations headquarters in New York, U.S: Reuters

WASHINGTON: Iran on Saturday called for the United Nations Security Council to meet over Israel’s actions in Lebanon and across the region, Iran’s UN ambassador Amir Saeid Iravani wrote in a letter to the 15-member body after Israel killed Hezbollah leader Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah.

“The Islamic Republic of Iran strongly warns against any attack on its diplomatic premises and representatives in violation of the foundational principle of the inviolability of diplomatic and consular premises and reiterates that it will not tolerate any repeat of such aggression,” he wrote.

Hezbollah says it targets Israeli sites in response to Israeli attacks on civilians

“Iran will not hesitate to exercise its inherent rights under international law to take every measure in defence of its vital national and security interests,” Iravani said.

