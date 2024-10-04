AGL 38.80 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.04%)
AIRLINK 144.00 Increased By ▲ 9.00 (6.67%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.60 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 44.76 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.7%)
DGKC 76.87 Decreased By ▼ -0.53 (-0.68%)
FCCL 26.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-1.41%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.56 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.23%)
HUBC 124.65 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (0.69%)
HUMNL 10.20 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (2.62%)
KEL 3.73 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KOSM 8.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.25%)
MLCF 33.90 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.59%)
NBP 58.80 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.53%)
OGDC 153.75 Increased By ▲ 3.80 (2.53%)
PAEL 25.20 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.02%)
PIBTL 5.90 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.85%)
PPL 117.95 Increased By ▲ 6.30 (5.64%)
PRL 24.20 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.26%)
PTC 11.94 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.32%)
SEARL 56.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-0.95%)
TELE 7.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TOMCL 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.77%)
TPLP 7.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.57%)
TREET 14.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-1.13%)
TRG 46.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.35%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,791 Increased By 55.9 (0.64%)
BR30 26,632 Increased By 375.8 (1.43%)
KSE100 83,245 Increased By 523.6 (0.63%)
KSE30 26,587 Increased By 204.5 (0.78%)
Iran’s foreign minister lands in Beirut: Lebanese official media

AFP Published 04 Oct, 2024 12:31pm

BEIRUT: Iran’s Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi landed in Lebanon’s capital Friday, official media said, as Israel intensifies its air strikes against the Tehran-backed Hezbollah group in Lebanon.

Iranian leader Khamenei calls on Muslims to confront Israel

“An Iranian plan has landed at the Rafik Hariri International Airport with Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on board,” the Lebanese National News Agency said of the first visit by a top Iranian official since an Israeli strike killed Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah in Beirut last week.

