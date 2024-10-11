Bilawal, Nawaz discuss proposed amendments

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari arrived at Punjab House on Thursday and met with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Mian Nawaz Sharif to discuss amendments related to establish Federal Constitutional Court and the prevailing political situation in the country. During the meeting, Bilawal and Nawaz Sharif focused on the importance of implementing the “Charter of Democracy (CoD)”.

Bilawal proposed various amendments related to constitutional courts and judicial reforms, emphasising the need for political consensus on these vital changes.

“I hope that the proposed constitutional amendments are approved with the consensus of all political parties,” Bilawal said during his discussion with Nawaz Sharif.

In response, Nawaz Sharif assured, “We stand with every proposal of the PPP that aims for the betterment of the country.” Both leaders agreed on pursuing common goals aimed at fostering development and prosperity in the country, and expressed their determination to guide Pakistan out of its current political and economic crises.

Bilawal reaffirmed the PPP’s commitment to creating an atmosphere of consensus to ensure the successful implementation of the CoD. He further criticised the uncivil political behaviour prevalent in Pakistan, blaming it for the ongoing political chaos.

“Constitutional amendments are not only necessary but mandatory to ensure swift justice for the common man,” Bilawal said. He emphasised that Pakistan must establish the supremacy of Parliament through judicial reforms to move towards the next stages of development.

“Countries only progress when there is a balance of power, and we must address past mistakes through judicial reforms,” he said.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024