Veteran politician Elahi Bux Soomro passes away

KARACHI: Elahi Bux Soomro, a former Speaker of the National Assembly and one of Pakistan’s most senior politicians, has passed away. Family sources have confirmed his death.

Soomro was born in 1926 in Jacobabad district and belonged to the prominent Soomro family of Shikarpur, which held significant political influence in Sindh for many years.

He was the son of Moula Bux Soomro and brother of Ahmed Mian Soomro. By profession, he was an engineer.

Soomro first served in the federal government as a minister during the era of General Zia-ul-Haq. He was elected to the National Assembly unopposed in 1985.

Following the dismissal of Muhammad Khan Junejo’s government and the formation of an interim cabinet by General Zia-ul-Haq on May 29, 1988, Soomro was appointed as the Minister for Information and Broadcasting.

Soomro was reportedly 98 years old. Family sources have stated that his funeral prayers will be held today (Thursday) at 1:00 p.m in Karachi.

