AGL 38.31 Decreased By ▼ -0.52 (-1.34%)
AIRLINK 141.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.39%)
BOP 5.64 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (7.63%)
CNERGY 3.87 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (4.03%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.26%)
DFML 47.40 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (2.16%)
DGKC 79.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.13 (-1.4%)
FCCL 27.44 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.07%)
FFBL 54.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.27%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.51 Increased By ▲ 2.49 (2.24%)
HUMNL 11.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-1.93%)
KEL 3.99 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (5.84%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 35.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-0.57%)
NBP 63.80 Increased By ▲ 2.45 (3.99%)
OGDC 169.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.50 (-1.45%)
PAEL 25.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.60 (-2.33%)
PIBTL 5.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.34%)
PPL 125.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.80 (-1.41%)
PRL 24.79 Decreased By ▼ -0.79 (-3.09%)
PTC 13.26 Increased By ▲ 1.11 (9.14%)
SEARL 57.45 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (0.79%)
TELE 7.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.28%)
TOMCL 35.00 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.57%)
TPLP 7.45 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (7.19%)
TREET 14.32 Increased By ▲ 0.47 (3.39%)
TRG 46.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-1.08%)
UNITY 26.18 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.5%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,091 Decreased By -2.4 (-0.03%)
BR30 27,347 Increased By 28.9 (0.11%)
KSE100 85,669 Increased By 5.3 (0.01%)
KSE30 27,216 Decreased By -224.9 (-0.82%)
Markets Print 2024-10-10

STOXX 600 closes higher with focus on interest rate cuts

Reuters Published 10 Oct, 2024 03:03am

PARIS: European stocks settled higher on Wednesday, bouncing from losses in the previous session as investors focussed on upcoming interest rate cuts and a key US inflation report later this week.

The continent-wide STOXX 600 index was up 0.6%, with the automobiles and parts sector, which has lagged for most of the year, among top gainers with a 1.1% jump.

Continental gained 7.2% after the German automotive supplier forecast profitability in its automotive business to improve in the third quarter.

Germany’s DAX index outperformed the STOXX with a 1% jump.

On the flipside, banks underperformed as Dutch lender ING dropped 2.5% after Deutsche Bank downgraded the stock to “hold”, calling 2024 a peak for capital returns and share buybacks.

The benchmark STOXX 600 touched a two-week low on Tuesday, with China-exposed mining and luxury sectors taking a beating as investors were disappointed by a lack of fresh stimulus steps from Beijing.

All eyes will be on a news conference by China’s finance ministry on Saturday for new details on fiscal stimulus.

Other major catalysts this week include the minutes of the Federal Reserve’s last meeting, US consumer prices data and US bank earnings.

The Fed cut rates by a large 50 basis points last month. Investors expect two more rate cuts of 25 bps each this year.

Meanwhile, many European Central Bank policymakers argued their case for another interest rate cut next week.

Money market pricing suggests traders have almost fully priced in a 25 bps rate cut by the ECB next week, and see a 94% chance of another such move in December.

Against a backdrop of a stagnating economy, cooling price pressures and a softening labour market, the STOXX index along with equities in major regional markets are on track for gains this year.

“Europe is trading at a discount relative to the US and even though (economic) growth is less than what you would want, corporate profitability is still holding up in aggregate terms,” said Richard Flax, chief investment officer at Moneyfarm.

“You’re going to see interest rate cuts and then an acceleration in European growth over the next 12 to 18 months.” Focus will be on third quarter earnings next week, with data compiled by LSEG forecasting a 4.6% increase from a year ago.

Struggling German battery maker Varta jumped about 81% after it said Porsche AG would invest in its business unit for large-format lithium-ion cells.

Gerresheimer jumped 4% after activist investor Ricky Chad Sandler bought a 5.43% stake in the German medical packaging maker.

