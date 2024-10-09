AGL 38.15 Decreased By ▼ -0.68 (-1.75%)
AIRLINK 138.90 Decreased By ▼ -4.50 (-3.14%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.49%)
CNERGY 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (5.11%)
DCL 7.59 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.13%)
DFML 45.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.50 (-1.08%)
DGKC 80.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.04%)
FCCL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (1.09%)
FFBL 54.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.55%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 114.70 Increased By ▲ 3.68 (3.31%)
HUMNL 11.38 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.35%)
KEL 4.01 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (6.37%)
KOSM 8.65 Increased By ▲ 0.32 (3.84%)
MLCF 35.31 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.31%)
NBP 63.90 Increased By ▲ 2.55 (4.16%)
OGDC 171.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-0.26%)
PAEL 25.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.39 (-1.51%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 128.65 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (0.86%)
PRL 24.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.67 (-2.62%)
PTC 13.00 Increased By ▲ 0.85 (7%)
SEARL 57.70 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (1.23%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 34.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.29%)
TPLP 7.50 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (7.91%)
TREET 14.35 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (3.61%)
TRG 46.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.74%)
UNITY 26.10 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.19%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,146 Increased By 52.2 (0.57%)
BR30 27,611 Increased By 293 (1.07%)
KSE100 86,062 Increased By 398.2 (0.46%)
KSE30 27,377 Decreased By -64.3 (-0.23%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

  • Currency hovers at 277-278 level against the US dollar in inter-bank market
Recorder Report Published 09 Oct, 2024 11:32am

The Pakistani rupee remained largely stable against the US dollar, appreciating 0.01% during the opening hours of trading in the inter-bank market on Wednesday.

At 10:10am, the currency was hovering at 277.63, a gain of Re0.04 against the US dollar.

On Tuesday, the rupee had settled at 277.67, according to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

Internationally, the US dollar drifted sideways on Wednesday, giving some relief to the yen and other major currencies after a sharp rally to a seven-week high last week, as investors paused to assess the interest rate path outlook for the United States.

On Wednesday, investors will get minutes of the Fed’s September meeting, which will show discussions about what at the time had appeared to be a deteriorating labour market that ended with all but one policymaker agreeing to a 50-basis point cut.

But bets for another jumbo cut in November have been taken off the table after the latest nonfarm payroll data indicated a more resilient picture.

Markets now have about an 85% chance of a quarter basis point reduction priced in, as well as a slim probability the Federal Reserve will leave rates unchanged, the CME FedWatch tool showed.

The US dollar index, which measures the greenback against a basket of currencies, was flat at 102.490, not far from Friday’s seven-week high of 102.69.

Oil prices, a key indicator of currency parity, steadied in Asian trading on Wednesday as traders weighed developments in the Middle East conflict against continued bearish expectations for demand.

Brent crude futures rose 22 cents, or 0.3%, to $77.4 a barrel by 0349 GMT.

US West Texas Intermediate futures rose 14 cents to $73.71 a barrel.

Prices had plunged more than 4% in the previous session on a possible Hezbollah-Israel ceasefire, but markets remain wary of a potential Israeli attack on Iran’s oil infrastructure.

This is an intra-day update

interbank market interbank rates Kibor interbank rates Exchange rate Interbank closing rates Kibor interbank offered rates buying and selling buying and selling currency exchange rates interbank rate today Dollar buying and selling rate dollar to pkr interbank buying and selling rate of US dollar Kerb buying and selling rate buying and selling for currency notes Kerb buying and selling rate of US dollar Dollar's rate in interbank market Interbank closing rates for dollar Dollar rate in interbank market Dollar's rate in interbank dollar interbank Interbank rate Dollar buying and selling Weekly Interbank market rates for dollar Interbank market rates for dollar interbank rupee rate interbank market rate interbank rupee rates interbank payments service

Comments

200 characters

Intra-day update: rupee largely stable against US dollar

Energy sector reforms: committee approves ISMO formation

Special flight with 70 Pakistanis from Lebanon arrives in Karachi

KSE-100 hits fresh milestone, crosses 86,000 as investors still look at ‘positives’

Oil prices edge up after sliding on potential Israel-Hezbollah ceasefire

Gulf states must not allow use of airspace against Iran, Iranian official says

32 top Saudi cos’ team due today

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Read more stories