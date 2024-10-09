Indian shares rise after central bank eases policy stance to ‘neutral’

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, after the central bank kept rates unchanged as expected but eased its policy stance, opening the door for rate cuts.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 25,177.5 points as of 10:10 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 82,080. Both the benchmarks were up 0.2% ahead of the policy decision.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rates unchanged for a tenth consecutive meeting but changed its policy stance from the hawkish ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral’.