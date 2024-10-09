AGL 38.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.33 (-0.85%)
AIRLINK 143.88 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.33%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.49%)
CNERGY 3.82 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (2.69%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-0.72%)
FCCL 27.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1.28%)
FFBL 55.46 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (0.84%)
FFL 8.60 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.47%)
HUBC 113.10 Increased By ▲ 2.08 (1.87%)
HUMNL 11.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.18%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.71%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-0.99%)
NBP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.07%)
OGDC 172.30 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (0.23%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.40 Increased By ▲ 1.85 (1.45%)
PRL 24.12 Decreased By ▼ -1.46 (-5.71%)
PTC 12.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SEARL 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.04 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.69%)
TPLP 7.18 Increased By ▲ 0.23 (3.31%)
TREET 13.86 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.07%)
TRG 47.30 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.53%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,148 Increased By 54.4 (0.6%)
BR30 27,502 Increased By 183.7 (0.67%)
KSE100 85,989 Increased By 325.3 (0.38%)
KSE30 27,364 Decreased By -77.3 (-0.28%)
Indian shares rise after central bank eases policy stance to ‘neutral’

Reuters Published 09 Oct, 2024 10:00am
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares rose on Wednesday, after the central bank kept rates unchanged as expected but eased its policy stance, opening the door for rate cuts.

The Nifty 50 index was up 0.67% at 25,177.5 points as of 10:10 a.m. IST, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.55% to 82,080. Both the benchmarks were up 0.2% ahead of the policy decision.

Indian shares snap six-session losing streak; cenbank policy in focus

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) kept the key policy rates unchanged for a tenth consecutive meeting but changed its policy stance from the hawkish ‘withdrawal of accommodation’ to ‘neutral’.

Indian shares

