AGL 38.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.15%)
AIRLINK 143.40 Decreased By ▼ -2.00 (-1.38%)
BOP 5.24 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.77%)
CNERGY 3.72 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.59%)
DCL 7.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.17%)
DFML 46.40 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (2.7%)
DGKC 80.88 Increased By ▲ 1.75 (2.21%)
FCCL 27.42 Decreased By ▼ -0.58 (-2.07%)
FFBL 55.00 Increased By ▲ 1.67 (3.13%)
FFL 8.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 111.02 Decreased By ▼ -10.80 (-8.87%)
HUMNL 11.42 Increased By ▲ 0.46 (4.2%)
KEL 3.77 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.53%)
KOSM 8.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.12%)
MLCF 35.20 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (1.27%)
NBP 61.35 Increased By ▲ 2.10 (3.54%)
OGDC 171.90 Increased By ▲ 2.68 (1.58%)
PAEL 25.78 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (0.7%)
PIBTL 5.97 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.33%)
PPL 127.55 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.04%)
PRL 25.58 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (2.81%)
PTC 12.15 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.76%)
SEARL 57.00 Increased By ▲ 1.47 (2.65%)
TELE 7.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.42%)
TOMCL 34.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.35 (-1%)
TPLP 6.95 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.71%)
TREET 13.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.29%)
TRG 47.05 Increased By ▲ 1.23 (2.68%)
UNITY 26.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-0.53%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 9,094 Increased By 113.3 (1.26%)
BR30 27,318 Decreased By -101.9 (-0.37%)
KSE100 85,664 Increased By 753.7 (0.89%)
KSE30 27,441 Increased By 243.7 (0.9%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Indian shares snap six-session losing streak; cenbank policy in focus

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 04:57pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Indian shares ended higher on Tuesday, as investors bought the dip following a six-session losing run, while better-than-expected results for the ruling party in a state assembly election also supported sentiment.

Investors now await the Reserve Bank on India’s policy decision on Wednesday, where the central bank is widely expected to hold rates while some expect a change in stance to neutral.

The Nifty 50 index ended 0.88% higher at 25,013.15, while the S&P BSE Sensex added 0.72% to 81,634.81. Both the indexes fell about 0.1% earlier in the session.

The benchmarks fell in the last six sessions as the escalating Middle East conflict sapped risk appetite and foreign institutional investors sold shares worth $6 billion.

Investors used the dip as a buying opportunity on the day, said Gaurav Dua, head of capital market strategy at Sharekhan by BNP Paribas.

Indian shares set to open flat as Middle East jitters weigh

Dua said the lack of specific details from China on its stimulus measures could have also directed foreign inflows to India.

Foreign and domestic flow data for the session will be released post-market hours.

Meanwhile, election results showed that the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party is headed for a surprise victory in polls in the state of Haryana, while the opposition coalition looked set to form government in Jammu and Kashmir.

“The state election results have eased fears that the ruling government in the centre may get weakened by a likely defeat in the two states, aiding the rally” said Sunny Agrawal, head of fundamental equity research at SBICaps Securities.

Twelve of the 13 major sectors advanced on Tuesday.

High weightage financials rose 1%.

The two heaviest stocks in the Nifty 50, HDFC Bank and Reliance Industries rose about 2% each.

The more domestically-focussed small- and mid-caps also gained about 2% each.

Automaker Mahindra & Mahindra gained 3.5% after CLSA upgraded the stock to “outperform” rating from “hold”.

Indian shares NSE Nifty 50 index S&P BSE Sensex Indian stocks

Comments

200 characters

Indian shares snap six-session losing streak; cenbank policy in focus

KSE-100 crosses 85,000 as oil & gas sector continues to attract attention

Chinese engineers killed in Karachi terror attack were involved in debt talks with govt: Aurangzeb

Rupee remains stable against US dollar

Israel-Hezbollah fighting intensifies, Hamas vows to rise again

Pakistan will not lose focus on reforms, Aurangzeb tells foreign investors

SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Dawood Lawrencepur transfers 100% stake in Reon Energy to Juniper International

Oil rally pauses as investors await Israeli response

Pakistan dismissed for 556 after Agha hits hundred in first Test

Hubco likely to follow suit: Four IPPs ink deal to annul pacts early

Read more stories