AGL 38.58 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.64%)
AIRLINK 143.78 Increased By ▲ 0.38 (0.26%)
BOP 5.59 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (6.68%)
CNERGY 3.84 Increased By ▲ 0.12 (3.23%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DGKC 80.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-0.77%)
FCCL 27.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.62%)
FFBL 55.48 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (0.87%)
FFL 8.63 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.82%)
HUBC 112.67 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (1.49%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 3.92 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (3.98%)
KOSM 8.52 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (2.28%)
MLCF 34.88 Decreased By ▼ -0.32 (-0.91%)
NBP 63.50 Increased By ▲ 2.15 (3.5%)
OGDC 172.11 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (0.12%)
PAEL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.97 Increased By ▲ 2.42 (1.9%)
PRL 24.20 Decreased By ▼ -1.38 (-5.39%)
PTC 12.20 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.41%)
SEARL 56.91 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.16%)
TELE 7.16 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.85%)
TOMCL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
TPLP 7.15 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.88%)
TREET 13.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.14 (-1.01%)
TRG 47.15 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.21%)
UNITY 26.06 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 64.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,525 Increased By 206.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 86,040 Increased By 376.5 (0.44%)
KSE30 27,387 Decreased By -53.9 (-0.2%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

  • Important updates from October 8, 2024
BR Web Desk Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:47am

Business Recorder helps its readers by compiling what it sees as important updates from the previous day to save your valuable time and effort.

Here are the top stories you should read to start your day:

  • Ban on PTM based on concrete evidence, says Tarar

Read here for details.

  • Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Read here for details.

  • Chinese engineers killed in Karachi terror attack were involved in debt talks with govt: Aurangzeb

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan will not lose focus on reforms, Aurangzeb tells foreign investors

Read here for details.

  • Pakistan to sign agreements worth $2bn with Saudis, PM Shehbaz Sharif says

Read here for details.

  • SBP increases retail portfolio limit to Rs300mn, enhances SME financing exposure cap

Read here for details.

News briefing BR Refresher

Comments

200 characters

BR’s refresher: your morning briefing for the day

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories