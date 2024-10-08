Gold price per tola decreases Rs1,000 in Pakistan

Gold prices in Pakistan decreased on Tuesday in line with their decline in international rates. In the local market, the price of gold per tola shed Rs1,000, clocking in at Rs274,700.

Similarly, 10-gram gold was sold at Rs235,511 after it recorded a decrease of Rs857, according to rates shared by the All-Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Sarafa Association (APGJSA).

On Monday, gold price increased by Rs200 to settle at Rs275,700.

Meanwhile, the international rate of gold decreased on Tuesday. As per the APGJSA, the rate was at $2,647 per ounce (with a premium of $20), and down by $9 during the day.

Silver prices remained stable at Rs3,050 per tola.

Last month, gold price hit a record high level of Rs277,000 per tola in Pakistan.