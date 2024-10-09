AGL 38.61 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 143.65 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.17%)
BOP 5.57 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (6.3%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.41 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.02%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 112.60 Increased By ▲ 1.58 (1.42%)
HUMNL 11.57 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.31%)
KEL 3.93 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (4.24%)
KOSM 8.53 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.4%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
NBP 63.85 Increased By ▲ 2.50 (4.07%)
OGDC 172.90 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.58%)
PAEL 25.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.12%)
PIBTL 5.99 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.34%)
PPL 129.95 Increased By ▲ 2.40 (1.88%)
PRL 24.21 Decreased By ▼ -1.37 (-5.36%)
PTC 12.19 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.33%)
SEARL 57.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TELE 7.19 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (1.27%)
TOMCL 35.15 Increased By ▲ 0.35 (1.01%)
TPLP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
TREET 13.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.36%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.12 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.27%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,166 Increased By 72.1 (0.79%)
BR30 27,558 Increased By 239.7 (0.88%)
KSE100 86,141 Increased By 477.4 (0.56%)
KSE30 27,425 Decreased By -16.4 (-0.06%)
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

Country standing on its feet, says Azma

Published 09 Oct, 2024 08:38am

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Gundapur’s failed and fabricated story is not being believed even by his party. She said that the partner of the “Gang of Kala Chors” is making a futile attempt to portray himself as the victim.

She remarked that their leader had ended up in Adiala Jail, burning with envy for Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz Sharif, is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif is a national leader who speaks for Pakistan and its development. Whenever his government has been in power, the country has progressed. Now the country is standing on its own feet again, she said.

Responding to Ali Amin Gundapur's statement, she said, “You people are like frogs in a well, unwilling to come out. The assemblies are not for you but cattle markets. Instead of launching weekly attacks on Punjab and the federation, have mercy on your people.

Try to provide them with the facilities that the people of Punjab enjoy. The people of KPK did not vote for you just to engage in mischief with other provinces. If you are incapable of managing your province, then let Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be.”

