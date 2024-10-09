Country standing on its feet, says Azma

LAHORE: Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari has said that Gundapur’s failed and fabricated story is not being believed even by his party. She said that the partner of the “Gang of Kala Chors” is making a futile attempt to portray himself as the victim.

She remarked that their leader had ended up in Adiala Jail, burning with envy for Nawaz Sharif. Nawaz Sharif’s brother, Shahbaz Sharif, is the Prime Minister of Pakistan, and his daughter, Maryam Nawaz, is the Chief Minister of Punjab.

Nawaz Sharif is a national leader who speaks for Pakistan and its development. Whenever his government has been in power, the country has progressed. Now the country is standing on its own feet again, she said.

Responding to Ali Amin Gundapur's statement, she said, “You people are like frogs in a well, unwilling to come out. The assemblies are not for you but cattle markets. Instead of launching weekly attacks on Punjab and the federation, have mercy on your people.

Try to provide them with the facilities that the people of Punjab enjoy. The people of KPK did not vote for you just to engage in mischief with other provinces. If you are incapable of managing your province, then let Khyber Pakhtunkhwa be.”

