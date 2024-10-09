AGL 38.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-0.54%)
AIRLINK 143.94 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (0.38%)
BOP 5.58 Increased By ▲ 0.34 (6.49%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (2.96%)
DCL 7.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.13%)
DFML 46.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.22%)
DGKC 80.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-0.47%)
FCCL 27.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.8%)
FFBL 55.50 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.91%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.7%)
HUBC 112.40 Increased By ▲ 1.38 (1.24%)
HUMNL 11.60 Increased By ▲ 0.18 (1.58%)
KEL 3.91 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (3.71%)
KOSM 8.54 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (2.52%)
MLCF 34.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-0.85%)
NBP 63.70 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (3.83%)
OGDC 172.55 Increased By ▲ 0.65 (0.38%)
PAEL 25.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-0.7%)
PIBTL 5.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.17%)
PPL 129.58 Increased By ▲ 2.03 (1.59%)
PRL 24.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.33 (-5.2%)
PTC 12.17 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
SEARL 57.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.11%)
TELE 7.20 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.41%)
TOMCL 35.10 Increased By ▲ 0.30 (0.86%)
TPLP 7.09 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (2.01%)
TREET 13.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.08%)
TRG 47.29 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.51%)
UNITY 26.08 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.12%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.83%)
BR100 9,158 Increased By 64.2 (0.71%)
BR30 27,525 Increased By 206.8 (0.76%)
KSE100 86,098 Increased By 434.1 (0.51%)
KSE30 27,405 Decreased By -36.3 (-0.13%)
Oct 09, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-09

18 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

Recorder Report Published October 9, 2024 Updated October 9, 2024 08:46am

LAHORE: In an ongoing anti-smog campaign, the Lahore District Administration has impounded 18 smoke-emitting vehicles while fines worth Rs250,000 were imposed on 33 vehicles.

According to the administration here on Tuesday, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, the Assistant Commissioners, the Secretary RTA and their teams conducted extensive operations to curb pollution.

Commenting on the operation, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of taking stringent measures to prevent smog and environmental pollution. He urged the citizens to identify the smog-causing vehicles and should adopt precautionary measures to prevent Smog. “Citizen may register their complaints relating to smog and environmental pollution on Green Punjab App or 1373 and Whatsapp number 032109800980,” he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

pollution anti smog campaign smoke emitting vehicles

Comments

200 characters

18 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

Strike and strife cost economy Rs190bn a day: minister

Remittances: Two incentives available to banks and ECs now

Chinese delegation visits SIFC

Govt debt hits all-time high of Rs70.36trn by Aug-end

Aurangzeb tells foreign investors: ‘Govt focused on ensuring structural reforms’

Heavy investment expected in ‘Pakistan Sovereign Wealth Fund’

Conditional export of sugar allowed

World Bank pledges $2bn to help govt respond to 2022 floods

Palestine, Lebanon: Cabinet approves establishment of PM’s Relief Fund

NPMC notes significant decline in inflation

Read more stories