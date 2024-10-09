18 smoke-emitting vehicles impounded

LAHORE: In an ongoing anti-smog campaign, the Lahore District Administration has impounded 18 smoke-emitting vehicles while fines worth Rs250,000 were imposed on 33 vehicles.

According to the administration here on Tuesday, under the directives of Deputy Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, the Assistant Commissioners, the Secretary RTA and their teams conducted extensive operations to curb pollution.

Commenting on the operation, the Deputy Commissioner stressed the importance of taking stringent measures to prevent smog and environmental pollution. He urged the citizens to identify the smog-causing vehicles and should adopt precautionary measures to prevent Smog. “Citizen may register their complaints relating to smog and environmental pollution on Green Punjab App or 1373 and Whatsapp number 032109800980,” he added.

