Why PCCC crucial for Pakistan’s economy and textile industry

Whenever we think of cotton research and development, the concept of cotton varieties often comes to mind. However, cotton R&D encompasses much more, playing a vital role not only in the prosperity of farmers but also in the economic stability of the country.

Today, we explore the multifaceted role of the Pakistan Central Cotton Committee (PCCC) in this regard.

PCCC possesses Pakistan’s largest gene pool, a valuable asset for the development and improvement of cotton varieties.

Over the past 12 years, this gene pool has expanded by 267%, growing from 1,700 to 6,243 germplasm samples, including genetic material from 41 countries. This genetic resource is crucial not only for current research but also for addressing future challenges such as enhancing cotton production, combating climate change, and developing varieties resistant to diseases and pests, particularly whiteflies and pink bollworms.

The importance of this gene pool cannot be overstated, as it is poised to play a pivotal role in Pakistan’s economic growth.

To date, PCCC has introduced over 60 cotton varieties, each catering to the diverse needs of the textile industry. However, the primary challenge lies in seed multiplication, not the development of new varieties. PCCC’s varieties consistently top national trials, yet seed multiplication remains a critical hurdle. Addressing this requires the establishment of a dedicated seed multiplication wing and sufficient financial resources to preserve and multiply these valuable seeds for future generations.

Furthermore, PCCC holds 33 out of 54 globally recognized wild cotton species, making it the largest repository of cotton germplasm in Pakistan. Virtually every variety developed in Pakistan’s private and public sectors has benefited from PCCC’s germplasm. Immediate steps are necessary to protect this valuable genetic resource, strengthen Pakistan’s economy, and increase cotton production to provide a stable foundation for the textile industry.

In the face of challenges such as Cotton Leaf Curl Virus (CLCuV), PCCC has proven its effectiveness. When cotton production dropped from 13.6 million to 8.3 million bales due to this disease, PCCC scientists leveraged the World Cotton Gene Pool to develop CLCuV-resistant varieties, helping the yield recover to 14.8 million bales.

This achievement underscores the importance of continuous research and innovation in overcoming industry-wide setbacks.

Moreover, PCCC conducts National Cotton Variety Trials (NCVT) to assess the performance of new cotton varieties against commercially approved ones, a fundamental step in the approval process for new varieties. These trials ensure that only the best-performing and disease-resistant varieties reach farmers.

It is also worth noting that PCCC employs the most highly educated Ph.D. agricultural scientists in cotton research. Unfortunately, a lack of adequate financial resources has hindered their breeding programmes and research activities. This has led to not only the underutilization of scientific talent but also a detrimental impact on the national economy. These scientists’ work has the potential to significantly boost cotton production in Pakistan.

If the textile industry pays the cotton cess as required, PCCC could easily increase cotton production to 15 million bales through enhanced research programs. Pakistan’s textile exports are largely driven by yarn and hosiery. With improved research and modern techniques, these exports could increase further.

PCCC’s total annual budget is approximately PKR 900 million, which is a mere 0.19% of the total exports. It is a grave injustice that organizations like APTMA, by avoiding even this minor cess, have pushed a vital national asset to the brink of collapse. This not only jeopardizes Pakistan’s economy but also endangers the future of cotton production in the country.

Cotton production plays an essential role in Pakistan’s economy but faces significant challenges due to climate change and stagnant yields. To combat these issues, it is imperative to bolster research efforts aimed at improving productivity. Several strategic measures can be employed to increase cotton production.

Developing heat- and drought-tolerant cotton varieties is essential for long-term stability, especially considering Pakistan’s vulnerability to climate change. A climate-resilient approach will help mitigate the adverse effects of environmental changes on cotton yields.

Another crucial strategy is fostering industrial collaboration. Enhanced cooperation between PCCC and the textile industry can directly improve cotton yields, benefiting both the textile sector and the national economy. Additionally, promoting biotechnology and molecular breeding techniques can accelerate the development of high-yielding, pest-resistant cotton varieties.

Improving cotton quality is equally important, as it will boost exports and position Pakistan as a global leader in cotton production. Remarkably, this can be achieved without burdening the national treasury if APTMA contributes just 0.19% of the total textile export value as a cess to PCCC.

By implementing these strategies, Pakistan can enhance its cotton production, reduce reliance on imports, and establish itself as a key player in the global cotton market. This will, in turn, benefit the textile industry, which is a major contributor to the national economy, by ensuring a steady supply of high-quality cotton.

Additionally, PCCC’s Fiber Technology Department, internationally recognized as one of Pakistan’s best testing laboratories, tests over 30,000 cotton samples annually. The Variety Evaluation Committee (VEC), operating under PCCC, also plays a critical role by ensuring the provision of disease-free, high-yielding, and quality cotton seeds to farmers.

The VEC employs a transparent and unbiased process to evaluate the resilience and performance of cotton varieties in different climates, ensuring the quality, length, strength, and uniformity of cotton fibers. Strengthening cotton production through such efforts is crucial to overcoming the challenges posed by climate change and stagnant yields.

In conclusion, public-private partnerships, the promotion of biotechnology, and the development of climate-resilient cotton varieties are key to improving Pakistan’s cotton production. By acting on these strategies, Pakistan can secure its place as a leading player in the global cotton market, ensuring the long-term success of its textile industry and the national economy.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024