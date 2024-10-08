Pakistan dismissed for 556 after Agha hits hundred in first Test

MULTAN: Pakistan were dismissed for a mammoth 556 in their first innings on the second day of the opening Test against England on Tuesday, after Salman Agha hit a century.

Agha remained unbeaten on 104 – his third Test hundred – as last man Abrar Ahmed was caught by Ben Duckett off Joe Root for three after Pakistan resumed the day in Multan at 328-4.

Pakistan lost Naseem Shah (33) and Mohammad Rizwan (nought) in the first session. Saud Shakeel scored 82 while Shaheen Shah Afridi made 26.

Left-arm spinner Jack Leach was the most successful English bowler with 3-160 while Gus Atkinson and Brydon Carse took two wickets apiece.