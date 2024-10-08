AGL 38.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.23%)
Indian rupee to rely on central bank support amid higher US yields, outflows

Reuters Published 08 Oct, 2024 10:22am

MUMBAI: The Indian rupee is expected to hold near all-time lows on Tuesday amid the 10-year US Treasury yields hitting the highest in two months and relentless equity outflows.

The Reserve Bank of India, however, is expected to not let the rupee slip past the psychologically important 84 handle.

The 1-month non-deliverable forward indicated that the rupee will open largely unchanged from 83.9775 in the previous session and just shy of the 83.9850 lifetime low hit last month.

The US Treasury 10-year yield topped 4% for the first time in more than two months on Monday.

The dollar index was holding just below 102.50, up more than 2% from recent lows.

The recaliberation in expectations regarding the pace at which the Federal Reserve will bring down borrowing costs following the blowout US jobs report have pushed US yields higher and boosted the dollar.

US equities dropped 1% on Monday, pegged back by the higher US yields.

Indian rupee ends flat

“Middle East tensions too remain supportive of the dollar and US equities have lost the momentum with the quantum of Fed rate cuts now in question,” Srinivas Puni, managing director at forex advisory firm at QuantArt Market Solutions, said.

On USD/INR, he said that the recent range remains intact for now.

The expectation that the rupee will continue to be in a narrow range despite the ongoing changes in the Fed rate outlook, large equity outflows from Indian equities and oil worries is based on the assumption that the RBI will keep defending the 84 level.

The RBI on Monday asked state-run and private lenders to refrain from betting heavily against the rupee in an effort to support the currency, a repeat of what they had done in August.

The RBI’s support has meant that the rupee has not been impacted by the more than $5 billion of equity outflows in just five sessions this month.

