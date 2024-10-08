BR100 8,980 No Change 0 (0%)
BR30 27,420 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE100 84,910 No Change 0 (0%)
KSE30 27,197 No Change 0 (0%)
Oct 08, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-08

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 08 Oct, 2024 06:46am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 222,454 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,371 tonnes of import cargo and 111,083 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 111,371 comprised of 61,636 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,804 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,1 2,301 tonnes of Dap,13,907 tonnes of General Cargo & 14,723 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 111,083 comprised of 76,985 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 116 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 31,88 tonnes of Clinkers & 2,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ds Ocean, Clipper Teresa & Putuoshan berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Ocean Wealth, Xin Long Yun 58, Ivs Progress & Source Blessing sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a General cargo carrier ‘Peppino’ left the port on Monday early morning.

Cargo volume of 85,152 tonnes, comprising 58,977 tonnes imports cargo and 26,175 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,438 Containers (1,180 TEUs Imports & 1,258 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a ‘Sunda’ and two more ships, Aligot and Al-Diab are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO and SSGC respectively on Monday 07th October, Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Alina and MSC Melissa are due to arrive at port on 8th October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

CPEC power projects: All set to ink $16bn debt re-profiling pacts during Li’s visit

Working group to be formed to project country’s stance globally

CCP grants approval: PSPC acquires 100pc equity stakes in NSPC

Telecom services deteriorate as CMOs meet KPIs partially

SHC asks FBR to withdraw recovery notices issued to SOEs

Ministry seeks proposals from REAP with a view to achieving export target

Gang exploits dormant taxpayer identities to commit Rs81bn fraud

Constitutional violations by judges demand accountability: CJP

Chinese diplomatic mission launches emergency plan

Govt resolves to punish Majeed Brigade

Read more stories