Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 222,454 tonnes of cargo comprising 111,371 tonnes of import cargo and 111,083 tonnes of export cargo during last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 111,371 comprised of 61,636 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 8,804 tonnes of Bulk Cargo,1 2,301 tonnes of Dap,13,907 tonnes of General Cargo & 14,723 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 111,083 comprised of 76,985 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 116 tonnes of Bulk Cargo, 31,88 tonnes of Clinkers & 2,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 03 ships namely, Ds Ocean, Clipper Teresa & Putuoshan berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 04 ships namely, Ocean Wealth, Xin Long Yun 58, Ivs Progress & Source Blessing sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of seven ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a General cargo carrier ‘Peppino’ left the port on Monday early morning.

Cargo volume of 85,152 tonnes, comprising 58,977 tonnes imports cargo and 26,175 tonnes export cargo carried in 2,438 Containers (1,180 TEUs Imports & 1,258 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 08 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them a ‘Sunda’ and two more ships, Aligot and Al-Diab are scheduled to load/offload Cement, Gas oil and LPG are expected to take berths at MW-2, FOTCO and SSGC respectively on Monday 07th October, Meanwhile two more ships, MSC Alina and MSC Melissa are due to arrive at port on 8th October, 2024.

