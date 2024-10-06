Aamer Jamal returns as Pakistan name playing XI for first England Test

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Sunday named all-rounder Aamer Jamal in their Playing XI for the first Test match against England set to take place in Multan from October 7 to 11.

This will be Jamal’s first Test appearance since the Sydney Test against Australia in January earlier this year.

He was initially named in Pakistan’s squad for the two-match home Test series against Bangladesh but was soon released as he failed to prove his fitness.

Jamal was out of action due to a back injury, sustained during his stint with Warwickshire in the County Championship in June.

England target repeat of Pakistan Test whitewash

Despite a 2-0 loss at the hands of Bangladesh at home, Pakistan have continued with the same batting lineup.

The Greenshirts’ top order comprises Abdullah Shafique and Saim Ayub, Shan and star batter Babar Azam.

Vice-captain Saud Shakeel further bolsters the team’s middle order which also features wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Rizwan and Salman Ali Agha.

Pakistan Playing XI: Shan Masood (captain), Saud Shakeel (vice-captain), Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wicket-keeper), Salman Ali Agha, Aamir Jamal, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmad