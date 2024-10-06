AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
AIRLINK 142.98 Increased By ▲ 7.98 (5.91%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.39%)
CNERGY 3.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.53%)
DCL 7.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.4%)
DFML 44.48 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.07%)
DGKC 76.25 Decreased By ▼ -1.15 (-1.49%)
FCCL 26.95 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.26%)
FFBL 52.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.97 (-1.83%)
FFL 8.52 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.23%)
HUBC 125.51 Increased By ▲ 1.71 (1.38%)
HUMNL 9.99 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.5%)
KEL 3.74 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.27%)
KOSM 8.15 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.87%)
MLCF 34.75 Increased By ▲ 1.05 (3.12%)
NBP 58.71 Increased By ▲ 0.22 (0.38%)
OGDC 154.50 Increased By ▲ 4.55 (3.03%)
PAEL 25.15 Increased By ▲ 0.45 (1.82%)
PIBTL 5.93 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (1.37%)
PPL 118.31 Increased By ▲ 6.66 (5.97%)
PRL 24.38 Increased By ▲ 0.48 (2.01%)
PTC 12.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.83%)
SEARL 56.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.89 (-1.56%)
TELE 7.05 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.71%)
TOMCL 34.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-0.46%)
TPLP 6.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.99%)
TREET 13.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.18 (-1.27%)
TRG 46.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.28%)
UNITY 26.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.31%)
WTL 1.21 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 8,822 Increased By 86.7 (0.99%)
BR30 26,723 Increased By 466.7 (1.78%)
KSE100 83,532 Increased By 810.2 (0.98%)
KSE30 26,710 Increased By 328 (1.24%)
Oct 06, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-10-06

Oral evidence cannot outweigh documentary proof: LHC

Hamid Nawaz Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court held that oral evidence cannot outweigh documentary proof, as it is a well-established rule of appreciation of evidence that a person may lie, but documents do not.

The court held this in a petition of Muhammad Arif who claimed that a loan receipt was transformed into a sale agreement of a property and asserted, that this document was false, fabricated, and concocted.

The petitioner’s stance was that due to a friendly relationship with the respondent Javaid Khan, he borrowed rupees 1,10,000 from the respondent who in exchange thereof obtained the petitioner’s signatures on stamp paper for the return of the aforesaid amount. He claimed since he is illiterate and was unable to understand the contents of the stamp paper, which was subsequently transformed into a sale agreement.

The respondent Javaid had contested the suit by way of filing a written statement and the trial court passed a decree in his favour.

The court observed that the documentary evidence, which was not objected to at the relevant time, would prevail against oral evidence, regardless of how abundant the latter may be.

Moreover, it is firmly established that oral evidence cannot substitute of documentary evidence, the court said.

When documentary evidence contradicts the oral testimony, the latter cannot be relied upon, the court added.

The court said Article 103 of Qanun-e-Shahadat Order, 1984 excluded oral statements made between the parties to any instrument or their representatives. The rationale behind this provision is that inferior evidence should be excluded in the presence of superior evidence, the court added.

The court said a party acknowledging a fact in writing is immune from mischief, failure, and lapse of memory.

While proving the terms thereof as against the terms specifically reduced in writing in an agreement, oral evidence is to be excluded, the court added.

The court noted that the signature and thumb impression of the petitioner were available on the back of stamp paper, which explicitly states that the suit property has been sold to the respondent.

The court also noted that during cross-examination, the petitioner acknowledged that he purchased the stamp paper from the stamp vendor and admitted receiving payment and affixing his signature on the disputed stamp paper.

The court said the appellate decision is based upon a correct appreciation of evidence brought on record.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

LHC

Comments

200 characters

Oral evidence cannot outweigh documentary proof: LHC

Indicators showing positive growth, says Jam

World Bank rates $400m education project as satisfactory

Islamabad at standstill

PTI retracts CM Ali Amin Gandapur’s arrest claim

Over dozen PTI lawyers held for violating Section 144

SCO summit: Punjab govt also deploys army

Karachi set to receive Rs218bn this year: CM

Israel military official says ‘preparing response’ to Iran attack

1,320 MW coal plant: PQEPC threatens to halt operations

North Waziristan encounter: Lt-Col, four other soldiers embrace martyrdom

Read more stories