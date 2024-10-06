AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Business & Finance Print 2024-10-06

PSMA-PZ elections 2024-26 held

Recorder Report Published 06 Oct, 2024 02:44am

LAHORE: Chaudhry Muhammad Aslam of Pattoki Sugar Mills has been elected Chairman Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (North-Punjab) unanimously. Omar Adam of Adam Sugar Mills (Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone) and Mian Faisal Ahmed Mukhtar of Fatima Sugar Mills (Member Executive Committee, PSMA Punjab Zone).

The election of office-bearers of Pakistan Sugar Mills Association (Punjab Zone) was held on 25th September 2024, said a spokesman here on Saturday. The spokesman of PSMA-PZ said the Members of Executive Committee/Office-bearers have been elected for the term 2024-26.

