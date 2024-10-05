Police clash with PTI activists; IK’s 2 sisters arrested

ISLAMABAD: A nightmarish scenario was stocked in the offing for the government as thousands of charged followers of jailed founding chairman Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Imran Khan on Friday gravitated towards D-Chowk against the controversial proposed constitutional amendment, and demanding immediate release of Imran Khan.

Life in the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi came to a halt after authorities sealed off both cities through shipping containers and suspended internet service in the wake of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) protest.

The authorities sealed all entry and exit points and deployed heavy contingents of police and paramilitary forces, but still a large number of PTI workers managed to reach D-Chowk and Faizabad interchange, connecting Rawalpindi to Islamabad.

PTI vows to hold protest demo at D-Chowk

Police fired heavy teargas shells at protesters present at Jinnah Avenue and Faizabad to disperse them but they stood their ground.

The hide and seek continued among the protesters and police till filing of this report. Some PTI protesters took shelter in the streets adjacent to Jinnah Avenue as Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur is yet to reach D-Chowk.

PTI leaders Amir Mughal and Shoukat Basra along with PTI workers burnt the effigy of Chief Justice of Pakistan Qazi Faez Isa at Jinnah Avenue and chanted slogans against him.

The police arrested over 30 PTI workers including the sisters of the jailed PTI founding chairman Imran Khan, Aleema Khan and Uzma Khan and shifted them to Secretariat police station.

All the roads leading to Red Zone and D-Chowk were sealed from all sides, including Serena, Jinnah Avenue, Nadra Square, Marriott Hotel and Zero Point.

All routes connecting the twin cities were closed with double-layer containers placed at Faizabad Bridge, Sangjani Toll Plaza and various points of Islamabad Expressway.

The IJP double road has also been closed for traffic, and the main roads leading to Murree Road in Rawalpindi have also been blocked.

The city administration completely blocked Chungi No 26 by placing shipping containers to prevent the entry of the PTI rally led by chief minister Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa to Islamabad.

The government also dug out trenches at M-1 Motorway near the Burhan interchange.

However, the heavy machinery accompanied by the rally coming from Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa filled the trenches and removed the containers placed on the Motorway.

At the Burhan Interchange, clashes erupted between the Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa convoy and the police, with teargas used to control the situation.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi conducted an aerial view of the city to check security arrangements.

Talking to reporters at D-Chowk, Naqvi said that PTI workers wanted to “invade” Islamabad. Staging protests is the fundamental right of every citizen but PTI workers are “carrying weapons” and aiming to cause unrest, he said.

“We will not allow anyone to damage property,” Naqvi said. “Yesterday, we requested them not to hold rallies or protests at this time. I apologise to the residents of Islamabad for any inconvenience caused.”

He said that the law enforcement agencies have not armed their personnel, further claiming that videos and images had shown PTI supporters with weapons.

He added that Gandapur should reconsider his plan, stating that while protests are a right; this is not the appropriate method.

Gandapur, while talking to media on his way to Islamabad, said that police were firing tear gas shells at peaceful PTI workers. Several PTI workers have been injured due to shelling, he said.

He said that he and his convoy would reach the federal capital at all costs. Gandapur’s convoy did not reach Islamabad till filling of this report.

The KP chief minister who has vowed to reach D-Chowk at all costs, along with his convoy is yet to reach the protest venue till filing of this report.

In a video message, PTI central secretary information Sheikh Waqas Akram said that the protest call was given by Imran Khan, adding that only he could call off the protest.

He categorically rejected the impression that KP CM Gandapur was using his government’s resources for the protest rally.

“Gandapur is a Pakistani citizen and staging protest is our democratic right,” he added.

Earlier in the evening, while addressing the convoy from his shipping container, Gandapur lashed out at the federal government for firing teargas shells at peaceful political workers, adding “several PTI protesters sustained injures due to firing and shelling by the police personnel.”

He vowed to reach the Islamabad’s D-Chowk at all costs. He further said that the injured were being shifted to nearby hospitals.

“I’m leading the convoy from the front, I dare you to come and attack me if you can,” he warned.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024