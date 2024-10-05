AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
‘Malaysian PM’s visit to help expand trade ties’

Recorder Report Published 05 Oct, 2024 06:43am

LAHORE: Terming the Malaysian PM visit to Pakistan as significant, analysts hoped that it will open new opportunities for our economy yielding the positive outcomes of Pak-Malaysia ventures in the long run. Economist Dr Talat Anwar said the Malaysian government heavily invested in human resource development.

In the era of 60s, Malaysia was behind Pakistan economically but because of liberal and market-oriented policies, now Malaysia is going to be an investment hub. Malaysia can support Pakistan in commercial technology to uplift the economy of our country, he said.

Another economist Dr Noor Fatima said that Malaysia is a big market for Pakistani rice whereas Malaysia is a big producer of palm oil. The foreign policy of Pakistan is focused on to strengthen bilateral and trade relations with other countries particularly the Muslim countries, she said.

She said there is a huge potential of trade between the countries and both countries need to take advantage of it. Pakistan has a youth bulge and Malaysia can support Pakistan in technology transformation, she added.

