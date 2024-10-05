PTI’s protest: Punjab govt seeks Rangers’ assistance

LAHORE: To tighten the security in the provincial capital on the eve of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI)’s protest at Minare-Pakistan, the Punjab government has requested for Rangers to “assist the Lahore district administration with maintaining law and order”.

The Punjab Home Department had already imposed Section 144 in the four cities amid fears of unrest linked to PTI protests and potential terrorist threats. The order restricts political gatherings, rallies, sit-ins, and demonstrations.

According to the Punjab Home Department here on Friday, on the request of the district administrations, six companies of Rangers would be sent to Rawalpindi and Attock for October 4 and 5, while three companies would be stationed in Lahore for October 5. Moreover, 10 platoons of the Frontier Constabulary were also recommended for Attock. The Section 144 order is set to be enforced for three days in Rawalpindi, Attock and Sargodha (October 4-6), and for six days in Lahore (October 3-8).

The Home Department cited security risks as the reason behind the restrictions, noting that any public gathering could be a target for terrorism. The measures aim to protect lives, ensure peace, and safeguard property. The notifications for Section 144 implementation and requests for Rangers deployment have already been sent to the federal Ministry of Interior.

Meanwhile, the provincial capital’s key entry and exit points, including the Thokar Niaz Baig Motorway M2 and Babu Sabu Interchange, were completely sealed off; containers, police vehicles and water cannons were stationed at these major locations to prevent the movement of protestors and ensure public order. The Lahore’s Babu Sabu Interchange was closed to normal traffic with water cannons, containers, and prison vans station, causing significant disruptions for citizens travelling to Islamabad. A heavy police force was also present.

Moreover, Minar-e-Pakistan, the protest’s planned location, has been fortified with containers, and police personnel were stationed in and around Greater Iqbal Park to prevent mass gatherings.

Additionally, Rangers have been called in to assist with maintaining order, and a legal challenge has been filed against the six-day imposition of Section 144 in Lahore.

On social media, PTI senior leader Hammad Azhar has called on PTI supporters to gather at Minar-Pakistan on Saturday afternoon (today) to stage a peaceful protest against the government’s brutality and show solidarity with the independent judiciary.

Meanwhile, there were reports of a police crackdown against the PTI leaders and workers. According to a message posted on social media, the PTI Lahore claimed that the Punjab Police raided a bus terminal owned by PTI Central Punjab Vice President Azam Khan Niazi at night. In fear of the protest (at Minar-e-Pakistan), a heavy contingent of police raided the office of the PTI leader and arrested him along with bus terminal manager Muhammad Kamran and other employees. The police also sealed the bus terminal.

