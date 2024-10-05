AGL 38.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.57%)
Markets Print 2024-10-05

BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices

KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 04, 2024).

====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
             BRINDEX100             
====================================
Day Close:                 83,531.96
High:                      83,605.73
Low:                        82,594.8
Net Change:                   810.19
Volume (000):                173,693
Value (000):              16,727,652
Makt Cap (000)         2,614,421,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 17,087.03
NET CH                     (+) 12.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  8,316.95
NET CH                    (+) 160.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 23,591.55
NET CH                    (+) 207.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close:                 16,606.48
NET CH                    (+) 148.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  7,808.04
NET CH                    (+) 220.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close:                  3,895.79
NET CH                     (+) 46.06
------------------------------------
As on:             04- October -2024
====================================

