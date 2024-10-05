Markets Print 2024-10-05
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 04, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 04, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 83,531.96
High: 83,605.73
Low: 82,594.8
Net Change: 810.19
Volume (000): 173,693
Value (000): 16,727,652
Makt Cap (000) 2,614,421,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,087.03
NET CH (+) 12.19
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,316.95
NET CH (+) 160.74
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,591.55
NET CH (+) 207.39
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,606.48
NET CH (+) 148.08
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,808.04
NET CH (+) 220.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,895.79
NET CH (+) 46.06
------------------------------------
As on: 04- October -2024
====================================
