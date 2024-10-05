KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (October 04, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 83,531.96 High: 83,605.73 Low: 82,594.8 Net Change: 810.19 Volume (000): 173,693 Value (000): 16,727,652 Makt Cap (000) 2,614,421,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,087.03 NET CH (+) 12.19 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,316.95 NET CH (+) 160.74 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,591.55 NET CH (+) 207.39 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,606.48 NET CH (+) 148.08 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,808.04 NET CH (+) 220.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,895.79 NET CH (+) 46.06 ------------------------------------ As on: 04- October -2024 ====================================

