World

UK finance minister to give Mansion House speech on Nov. 14, Sky News says

Reuters Published 04 Oct, 2024 01:56pm

LONDON: British finance minister Rachel Reeves will deliver her first speech to the financial and professional services industry on Nov. 14, Sky News reported on Friday.

Known as the ‘Mansion House Speech’, the annual address by the finance minister of the day is often used to sketch out future plans for the industry and is closely watched for clues on the government’s next steps on issues like regulation.

UK’s Labour pledges economic rebuild amid free gifts row

The finance ministry did not immediately comment on the report.

UK finance minister Rachel Reeves Mansion House Speech

