Markets Print 2024-10-04
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 03, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 82,721.77
High: 82,958.74
Low: 81,981.5
Net Change: 754.76
Volume (000): 159,625
Value (000): 13,013,084
Makt Cap (000) 2,589,921,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,074.84
NET CH (+) 97.71
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,156.21
NET CH (+) 72.94
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,384.16
NET CH (+) 79.79
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,458.40
NET CH (-) 65.16
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,587.63
NET CH (-) 10.41
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,849.73
NET CH (-) 1.87
------------------------------------
As on: 03-October-2024
====================================
