KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Thursday (October 03, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 82,721.77 High: 82,958.74 Low: 81,981.5 Net Change: 754.76 Volume (000): 159,625 Value (000): 13,013,084 Makt Cap (000) 2,589,921,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,074.84 NET CH (+) 97.71 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,156.21 NET CH (+) 72.94 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,384.16 NET CH (+) 79.79 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,458.40 NET CH (-) 65.16 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,587.63 NET CH (-) 10.41 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,849.73 NET CH (-) 1.87 ------------------------------------ As on: 03-October-2024 ====================================

These indices are available Live on Aaj TV, www.brecorder.com and www.khistocks.com.

For further information please visit www.khistocks.com

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024