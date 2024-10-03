AGL 38.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.39%)
World

Sri Lanka to move forward with third review of near $3bn IMF bailout

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 08:48pm

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka plans to move ahead with the third review of its nearly $3 billion programme of support from the International Monetary Fund, the new government said on Thursday, as the island nation seeks to emerge from its worst financial crisis in decades.

New president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, who was elected last week, has pledged to reduce taxes under the IMF programme.

During a meeting with an IMF delegation in Colombo he said his administration agrees with the broad parameters of the IMF programme but will take another look at value-added tax and direct income tax to reduce the burden on the public.

Sri Lanka to discuss IMF deal framework during October meetings in Washington

Sri Lanka needs to complete the third review of its IMF programme in order to receive about $337 million in funds and support the finalisation of a $12.5 billion debt restructuring with bondholders.

IMF Sri Lanka Sri Lanka economy Sri Lanka GDP

