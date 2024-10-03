AGL 38.55 Increased By ▲ 1.52 (4.1%)
AIRLINK 133.75 Increased By ▲ 2.01 (1.53%)
BOP 5.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.59%)
CNERGY 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
DCL 7.48 Decreased By ▼ -0.31 (-3.98%)
DFML 45.43 Decreased By ▼ -1.92 (-4.05%)
DGKC 75.34 Decreased By ▼ -1.01 (-1.32%)
FCCL 27.40 Increased By ▲ 0.77 (2.89%)
FFBL 49.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.26%)
FFL 8.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.04%)
HUBC 123.80 Decreased By ▼ -3.90 (-3.05%)
HUMNL 9.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-2.86%)
KEL 3.82 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-1.04%)
KOSM 8.39 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-2.21%)
MLCF 33.26 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-1.01%)
NBP 58.94 Increased By ▲ 0.14 (0.24%)
OGDC 148.10 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (1.61%)
PAEL 24.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-2.16%)
PIBTL 5.72 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 109.20 Increased By ▲ 0.90 (0.83%)
PRL 23.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.29%)
PTC 11.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.17%)
SEARL 57.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-0.45%)
TELE 7.02 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.54%)
TOMCL 34.32 Decreased By ▼ -3.63 (-9.57%)
TPLP 7.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.08%)
TREET 14.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.20 (-1.4%)
TRG 47.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-1.28%)
UNITY 25.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.22 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.4%)
BR100 8,610 Increased By 10.3 (0.12%)
BR30 26,047 Decreased By -100 (-0.38%)
KSE100 81,967 Increased By 162.4 (0.2%)
KSE30 26,075 Increased By 64 (0.25%)
Oct 03, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-03

European shares end flat as rising energy shares offset concern over Middle East

Reuters Published 03 Oct, 2024 06:31am

PARIS: Europe’s STOXX 600 ended flat on Wednesday as investors shied away from risk-taking amid more warfare in the Middle East, although advancing energy shares kept a lid on losses.

The pan-European STOXX 600 held steady at 521.14 points at close after trading near flat throughout the session.

The energy sector gained 1.6% and clocked its best session in more eight weeks as oil prices rose following Iran’s missile attack on Israel and Israeli and US vows of retribution.

The hostilities also boosted defence companies including Germany’s Rheinmetall and Britain’s BAE Systems, which rose more than 1% each, while Sweden’s Saab added 2.5%.

Euro area government bond yields, which move inversely to prices, rose a day after long-dated yields posted their biggest daily fall since mid-June. Utilities, often traded as a bond proxy, were the lead decliner amongst major STOXX sectors, down 1.6%.

On the data front, euro zone unemployment for August stood at 6.4%, matching estimates of analysts polled by Reuters.

“The low rate remains remarkable given the sluggish economic environment that the euro zone has been in since late 2022,” Bert Colijn, chief economist, Netherlands at ING said.

“But labour demand remains high despite a weak economic environment.” Euro zone growth could be weaker in the near term than the European Central Bank (ECB) now expects but the recovery should still pick up pace later on, ECB Vice President Luis de Guindos said. Earlier in the day, Citigroup said it now expects the ECB to cut interest rates by 25 basis points in its October meeting, with subsequent cuts expected in December and through the start of 2025.

The ECB will meet in less than two weeks to take a call on borrowing costs.

Among other headlining stocks, Britain’s JD Sports Fashion lost 6.1% after US firm Nike withdrew its annual outlook. The British sportswear retailer beat consensus forecast for first-half profit.

Sweden-based automaker Volvo Cars said its sales rose by 1% year-on-year in September to 62,458 cars. Its shares, however, slipped 6.6%.

European shares STOXX 600 index

Comments

200 characters

European shares end flat as rising energy shares offset concern over Middle East

Q1 exports surge 14.11pc to $7.875bn YoY

FBR begins implementation of transformation plan

Advised by World Bank, foreign consultant: Govt all set to overhaul PPRA Rules

Protected consumers to get power subsidy via e-vouchers

Conventional to Islamic mode: SBP sets new bank branch conversion criteria

IRSA projects 19pc water shortage for Kharif

Hearing held by CCP on M&A case: Wateen and Jazz advance their arguments

NPBs: encashment, conversion, redemption date extended

Formation of bench: SC rejects objections raised by counsel for IK

Bilawal says tabling amendments after 25th will be difficult

Read more stories