Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,168 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,814 tonnes of import cargo and 51,354 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 123,814 comprised of 66,502 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,382 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 44,930 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 51,354 comprised of 33,014 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6, 038 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,202 tonnes of Talc Powder & 6,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 11 ships namely Cosco New York, Cma Cgm Pegasus, Hyundai Mars, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Independent Spirit, Orchid Sylt, Ym Express, X-Press Carina, Safeen Power and Nord Majesic berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships, namely, Wan Hai 626, Grace Bridge, Cypress, Sea Harvest, X-Press Anglesey, TG Gemini, Cl Anzi He and Ds Cougar, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container carrier ‘Apollon-D’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, MSC Positano, Southern Leader, ATN Unity and Alden are expected to sail on Tuesday after noon.

Cargo volume of 104,023 tonnes, comprising 24,226 tonnes imports cargo and 79,797 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,707 Containers (863 TEUs Imports& 2,844 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Phoenicianm, Ice Fighter and Acadia Park & another ship, Maersk Kinloss are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Fuel oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 01st October, Meanwhile two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and APL Mexico City are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 02nd October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024