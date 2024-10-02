AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 02, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets Print 2024-10-02

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Recorder Report Published 02 Oct, 2024 06:19am

KARACHI: The Karachi Port Trust handled 175,168 tonnes of cargo comprising 123,814 tonnes of import cargo and 51,354 tonnes of export cargo during last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours.

The total import cargo of 123,814 comprised of 66,502 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 12,382 tonnes of Rock Phosphate & 44,930 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

The total export Cargo of 51,354 comprised of 33,014 tonnes of Containerized Cargo, 6, 038 tonnes of Clinkers, 6,202 tonnes of Talc Powder & 6,100 tonnes of Oil & Liquid Cargo.

Approximately, 11 ships namely Cosco New York, Cma Cgm Pegasus, Hyundai Mars, Zhong Gu Bo Hai, Independent Spirit, Orchid Sylt, Ym Express, X-Press Carina, Safeen Power and Nord Majesic berthed at the Karachi Port Trust.

Around, 09 ships, namely, Wan Hai 626, Grace Bridge, Cypress, Sea Harvest, X-Press Anglesey, TG Gemini, Cl Anzi He and Ds Cougar, sailed from the Karachi Port Trust.

PORT QASIM

A total of eight ships were engaged at PQA berths during the last 24 hours, out of them a container carrier ‘Apollon-D’ left the port on Tuesday morning, while four more ships, MSC Positano, Southern Leader, ATN Unity and Alden are expected to sail on Tuesday after noon.

Cargo volume of 104,023 tonnes, comprising 24,226 tonnes imports cargo and 79,797 tonnes export cargo carried in 3,707 Containers (863 TEUs Imports& 2,844 TEUs Export) was handled at the port during last 24 hours.

There are 10 ships at Outer Anchorage of Port Qasim, out of them three ships, Phoenicianm, Ice Fighter and Acadia Park & another ship, Maersk Kinloss are scheduled to load/offload Rice, Fuel oil, Chemicals and Containers are expected to take berths at MW-1, FOTCO, EVTL and QICT respectively on Tuesday, 01st October, Meanwhile two more container ships, Maersk Cabo Verde and APL Mexico City are due to arrive at port on Wednesday 02nd October, 2024.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

Port Qasim Karachi Port Trust

Comments

200 characters

Activities of Karachi Port Trust, Port Qasim

Investments are fully secured, Russians told

Depositors of member banks: DPC ups guarantee amount to Rs1m

Purchasing property, car: Non-tax filers to face restriction: Aurangzeb

‘Bharo Bill Foran; Karo Mulk Roshan’: KE proposes a country-wide campaign

CJP makes observation about Article 63-A verdict: Apparently, it intended to weaken no-trust motions

Formation of ‘constitutional court’: Bilawal steps up drive

PM satisfied with ‘lowest’ inflation rate

Kohala hydropower project: PPIB board approves extension of financial close date

APTMA, minister discuss issues facing textile industry

$7bn IMF loan: PBA commends govt efforts

Read more stories