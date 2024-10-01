AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Four killed, seven wounded in shooting attack in Israel’s Jaffa: Israeli police

Reuters Published October 1, 2024 Updated October 1, 2024 10:29pm

JERUSALEM: Four people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting attack in the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said in a statement.

They said two shooters were “neutralised” and that the families of the victims had been notified.

Israeli police said gunmen opened fire in Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa on Tuesday and there were a number of casualties.

US sees indications of ‘imminent’ Iranian missile attack on Israel

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Israel’s MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.

Israel MENA Tel Aviv Israeli police Jaffa

Comments

200 characters

Four killed, seven wounded in shooting attack in Israel’s Jaffa: Israeli police

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Deposit protection: guarantee amount doubled to Rs1mn from Rs500,000

Apple may need to turn to China after Indian Tata plant fire, sources say

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Read more stories