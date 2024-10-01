Four killed, seven wounded in shooting attack in Israel’s Jaffa: Israeli police

JERUSALEM: Four people were killed and seven wounded in a shooting attack in the Jaffa neighborhood of Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said in a statement.

They said two shooters were “neutralised” and that the families of the victims had been notified.

Israeli police said gunmen opened fire in Israel’s commercial capital Tel Aviv on the boundary with Jaffa on Tuesday and there were a number of casualties.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire. Israel media reported at least four people were seriously injured.

Israel’s MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7.01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.