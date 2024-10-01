AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
At least 6 killed, 9 wounded in shooting attack in Israel’s Jaffa: Israeli police

Reuters Published October 1, 2024

JERUSALEM: At least six people were killed and nine wounded in a suspected shooting and stabbing attack in Tel Aviv on Tuesday, Israeli police said.

They said that two persons started a killing spree on the Tel Aviv light rail and continued on foot before being killed by civilians and inspectors using personal pistols.

The attack took place minutes before Iran launched a barrage of missiles at Israel.

TV footage showed gunmen getting off at a light rail station and opening fire.

Israel’s MDA ambulance service said it received a report at 7:01 p.m. (1601 GMT) of people injured by gunfire.

Medics and paramedics provided on-site medical treatment to a number of wounded people with varying degrees of injuries, including some who were unconscious, MDA said.

