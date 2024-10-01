E-Turbo Motors sees growth in Pakistan’s electric vehicle market

Sheikh Osama Nadeem, CEO of E-Turbo Motors, said his company is working to establish a foothold in Pakistan’s electric vehicle (EV) market, seeing a demand for cost-effective electric bikes.

In an interview with Business Recorder, Nadeem discussed features of the company’s electric bike. “Our bike is designed to offer a safe and smooth riding experience while being eco-friendly,” he said.

According to the company, its assembly plant is capable of producing around 10,000 bikes annually, as and when required, with a total investment of around Rs500 million.

Testing the waters?: Xiaomi electric cars seen at Karachi port

Nadeem said his company has received the manufacturing license from the Engineering Development Board (EDB) – the regulators of the auto and cell phone industry.

The company plans to officially launch its electric bikes in the mid of October 2024. It has sold over 200 electric bikes already and, according to Nadeem, they received a good response.

Nadeem said the unique selling proposition (USP) of their electric bikes is that they are “the fastest in Pakistan so far” – with their top of the chain motorcycle speed of 120km/h.

The basic variant has a speed of 75km/h. Single change range of bikes are between 100KM and 300KM.

EVs’ manufacturing licenses: two, three wheelers take front seat in Pakistan

The bike has a lithium-ion LiFePO4 battery that provides an extended range and faster charging times. The motor system is designed for efficiency and speed, with a Battery Management System (BMS) to monitor and adjust power usage.

Nadeem also highlighted the bike’s lightweight design, which he said helps improve performance and energy efficiency.

Auto sales increase 15% YoY in August amid mixed segment performance

The electric vehicle market in Pakistan is still developing, but Nadeem sees potential for growth, particularly in the two-wheeler segment.

“As infrastructure for charging stations expands and government policies favor EVs, we expect more interest in electric bikes,” he said.

Launching an electric vehicle in Pakistan brought regulatory challenges, particularly as the market for EVs is still evolving.

Nadeem, who is also CEO of the lithium battery making company Li-Power Green Energy, explained that complying with safety and technical standards was a key hurdle.

“We worked closely with local authorities to meet the country’s evolving electric vehicle standards, including safety, emissions, and technical compliance,” he said.

Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

Nadeem shared that the company’s pricing strategy aims to keep electric bikes affordable – comparable to petrol bikes while offering long-term savings on fuel and maintenance. Electric bikes have fewer moving parts and do not require oil changes, reducing maintenance costs compared to petrol-powered motorcycles.

“Maintenance primarily involves occasional battery checks and tire servicing, which is less frequent and less costly than what’s needed for traditional bikes,” Nadeem explained.

According to Nadeem, significant infrastructure development is needed for electric vehicles to gain widespread adoption in Pakistan. While there are some charging stations in urban areas, a larger network is essential.

“For EVs to become mainstream, we need fast and reliable charging stations across cities and highways,” he said.

Electric vehicles: Master Changan unveils Deepal L07, S07 with prices starting Rs15.5mn

Nadeem also emphasised the need for improved road infrastructure and smart grids capable of supporting EV charging. He added that renewable energy sources, such as solar power, could play a role in making EVs more sustainable in Pakistan.

Looking ahead, E-Turbo Motors plans to expand its product line with more advanced models, including scooters and three-wheelers. Nadeem also outlined plans to establish a broader distribution network to make electric bikes accessible across Pakistan. The company is considering exporting its bikes to other countries, particularly regions with growing demand for eco-friendly transportation.

In terms of government support, Nadeem called for reduced taxes, subsidies, and increased investment in charging infrastructure to encourage more widespread EV adoption.

He believes such policies could help accelerate the growth of the electric vehicle industry in Pakistan.