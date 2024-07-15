Pakistani, Chinese cos reach preliminary agreement to introduce solar e-bikes

ISLAMABAD: Chinese and Pakistani companies have reached a preliminary cooperation agreement to introduce eco-friendly solar e-bikes to Pakistan.

The joint venture involves Road King, a leading electric scooter brand in Pakistan, and AGAO Solar Mobility, a China-based startup specializing in solar-powered scooters, as reported by a private news channel.

As reported by the China Economic Net (CEN), both parties engaged in detailed discussions about the local transportation market demand in Pakistan, product development trends, and specific cooperation modalities.

EV bikes, fans, LED lights: Chinese investors waiting for policies before initiating projects: EDB chief

Chinese company said that this innovative approach is dedicated to providing zero-carbon-emission solutions for short-distance travel.

Solar scooters, equipped with solar panels, harness solar energy to charge the scooter’s battery, reducing the need for traditional charging methods, company said.

The Chinese company expressed its willingness to provide Road King with technical support, product optimization, and marketing assistance for solar e-bikes. The aim is to jointly create high-quality transportation products that cater to local market needs.

“We will actively promote cooperation with the Chinese side and introduce solar e-bikes to the Pakistani market,” stated the delegation from Road King.

They emphasized that the environmental friendliness and high-efficiency performance of solar e-bikes perfectly align with Pakistan’s current demand for green transportation solutions.