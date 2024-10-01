AGL 37.03 Increased By ▲ 3.23 (9.56%)
AIRLINK 131.74 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (1.18%)
BOP 5.10 Increased By ▲ 0.03 (0.59%)
CNERGY 3.83 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1.32%)
DCL 7.79 Increased By ▲ 0.15 (1.96%)
DFML 47.35 Increased By ▲ 0.75 (1.61%)
DGKC 76.35 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (3.74%)
FCCL 26.63 Increased By ▲ 1.33 (5.26%)
FFBL 49.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-0.54%)
FFL 8.62 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (2.01%)
HUBC 127.70 Increased By ▲ 8.58 (7.2%)
HUMNL 10.14 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (2.42%)
KEL 3.86 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (2.12%)
KOSM 8.58 Increased By ▲ 0.54 (6.72%)
MLCF 33.60 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (3.38%)
NBP 58.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-1.84%)
OGDC 145.75 Increased By ▲ 1.95 (1.36%)
PAEL 25.45 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (1.6%)
PIBTL 5.72 Increased By ▲ 0.16 (2.88%)
PPL 108.30 Increased By ▲ 1.40 (1.31%)
PRL 23.90 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (2.14%)
PTC 11.85 Increased By ▲ 0.49 (4.31%)
SEARL 57.51 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.25%)
TELE 7.13 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (1.42%)
TOMCL 37.95 Increased By ▲ 1.10 (2.99%)
TPLP 7.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-1.1%)
TREET 14.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.28%)
TRG 48.51 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
UNITY 25.50 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.39%)
WTL 1.25 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (4.17%)
BR100 8,600 Increased By 89.6 (1.05%)
BR30 26,147 Increased By 683.4 (2.68%)
KSE100 81,805 Increased By 690.4 (0.85%)
KSE30 26,011 Increased By 235.3 (0.91%)
Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Markets

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

  • CSE All-Share index settled 1.16% higher at 11,992.91
Reuters Published 01 Oct, 2024 04:41pm
Photo: Reuters
Photo: Reuters

Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Tuesday, aided by industrial and financial stocks.

The CSE All-Share index settled 1.16% higher at 11,992.91.

Sri Lanka will have detailed talks with the IMF on the framework of a $2.9 billion bailout programme on the sidelines of the lender’s annual meetings in Washington later this month, the country’s cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

The delegation to the meetings in Washington will be led by the country’s central bank governor, treasury secretary and financial advisers to new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, minister Vijitha Herath told reporters at a news conference.

Sri Lanka shares end higher as all sectors but energy gain

Tess Agro Plc and Office Equipment Plc were the top gainers on the index, up 20% each.

Trading volume on the index rose to 133.9 million shares from 126.5 million shares in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover rose to 3.53 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($12 million) from 2.61 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 569.2 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 3.46 billion rupees, the data showed.

Sri Lankan shares CSE All Share Index CSE Sri Lankan stocks

Comments

200 characters

Sri Lanka shares end higher as industrials, financials gain

KSE-100 sees buying momentum over expectations of key policy rate cut

Rupee largely unchanged against US dollar

Article 63A review plea: Hearing adjourned as CJP says ruling may impact no-confidence motions

Siddiqsons rolls back tin mill project owing to economic challenges, rising cost

Oil prices dip as prospect of additional supply offsets Mideast fears

Gold price per tola decreases Rs600 in Pakistan

TRG Pakistan incurs loss of Rs30.8bn in FY24

Israel launches ground operations in Lebanon with ‘limited’ raids on Hezbollah

Agriculture posts 6.76pc growth in Q4FY24: NAC

Ministry opposes solarisation of Balochistan tubewells

Read more stories