Sri Lanka to discuss IMF deal framework during October meetings in Washington

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka will have deeper talks with the International Monetary Fund on the framework of a $2.9 billion bailout programme on the sidelines of the lender’s annual meetings in Washington later this month, the country’s cabinet spokesperson said on Tuesday.

Sri Lanka to begin talks with IMF to take forward $2.9bn bailout, president says

The delegation to the meetings in Washington will be led by the country’s central bank governor, treasury secretary and financial advisers to new president Anura Kumara Dissanayake, minister Vijitha Herath told reporters at a briefing.