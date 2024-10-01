Oct 01, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Tax return deadline extended till 14th

ISLAMABAD: The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) has finally extended last date for filing of income tax returns up to October 14, 2024.

According to an income tax circular number 2 of 2024 issued late night Monday, in exercise of powers conferred under Section 214A of the Income Tax Ordinance 2001, the Federal Board of Revenue is pleased to communicate that the date of filing of Income Tax return for the Tax Year (TY) 2024, for the persons who are required to file their returns by September 30, 2024 is hereby extended up to October 14, 2024 in view of the requests from various trade bodies, tax bar associations and general public, FBR added.

