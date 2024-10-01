MoFA, Beirut Embassy facilitate Pakistani nationals in Lebanon

ISLAMABAD: The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Embassy in Beirut continue to make efforts to facilitate Pakistani nationals caught up in the crisis situation in Lebanon, said a press release.

In this regard, the Foreign Ministry activated its Crisis Management Unit.

Pakistani nationals in Lebanon and their families are encouraged to contact the CMU on these contacts. Landline: 051-9207887 and Email address: [email protected].

Meanwhile, the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut is also available 24/7 on these numbers.

Cell/WhatsApp Nos: 00961-81669488 and 00961-81815104.

Email: [email protected].

