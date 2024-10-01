75th National Day of China: Messages from Yang Yundong Consul General of the People's Republic of China in Karachi

TEXT: On the occasion of the 75th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China, on behalf of the Consulate General China in Karachi, I would like to wish my great country peace and prosperous, meanwhile to extend my heartfelt appreciation to the friends from all walks of life in Pakistan who have given close attention and support to promoting China-Pakistan friendship and cooperation.

Over the past 75 years, the Chinese people, under the leadership of the Communist Party of China(CPC), have created various Chinese miracles which are rarely seen in the history of the world: we have built the world's most complete industrial system, the most comprehensive transport network and resource corridors from an impoverished and weak basis, and now have become the world's second-largest economy; we have constructed the world's largest compulsory education, social security and healthcare systems, have built a moderately prosperous society, have historically eliminated absolute poverty, and people's sense of fulfillment, happiness and security is unprecedented. We have drawn the grand blueprint of building a modern socialist country in all respects and are dedicated to advance the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation through a Chinese path to modernization. Now we are in the process of building China into a modern socialist country that is prosperous, strong, democratic, culturally advanced, harmonious and beautiful by the mid-21st century. At the same time, we are committed to joining hands with countries around the world to build a community of shared future for mankind, in which the world will enjoy lasting peace, universal security, common prosperity, openness and inclusiveness, and clean environment.

China and Pakistan are good neighbors, good friends, good partners and good brothers. Since the establishment of diplomatic relations, the two sides have always giving mutual understanding and supports, and Sino-Pakistani friendship has become a unanimous knowledge from the government to the mass, and from the central to the local level. The high-quality construction of the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor(CPEC) has vividly interpreted the all-weather strategic partnership between China and Pakistan, with a large number of energy and infrastructure projects, such as Gwadar Port, Qasim Power Plant, and Thar Coal Mining and Power Integration Project, enhancing the foundation of economic and social development of Pakistan. The two sides have been steadily pushing forward their cooperation in fields of industry, agriculture, mining, new energy, IT and others, which help stabilize and develop Pakistani economy. With traditional friendship remain vibrant, noticeable rise has also been seen in people-to-people exchanges in fields such as education, culture and journalism.

As Consul General of China in Karachi, I am willing to work hand in hand with all sectors of Sindh Province and Balochistan Province to expand cooperation and exchanges comprehensively between the two sides, and to jointly build an upgraded version of CPEC. I firmly believe that under the strategic guidance of the leaders of the two countries, the Ironclad friendship will continue to flourish, providing new momentum for the building of a closer China-Pakistan community of shared future in the new era, and will make positive contributions to peace, stability and prosperity of the region and beyond.

Long live the People’s Republic of China! Long live the Pak-China Friendship!

