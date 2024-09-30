Sri Lanka shares end higher as all sectors but energy gain

BENGALURU: Sri Lankan shares closed higher on Monday as all sectors but energy stocks gained.

The CSE All Share index settled up 0.69% at 11,855.05.

SMB Finance PLC and Blue Diamonds Jewellery Worldwide PLC were the top percentage gainers on the CSE All Share, rising 50% and 33.3%, respectively.

IT stocks logged the largest sectoral gain, rising 4.8%.

Sri Lanka’s consumer price index fell 0.5% year-on-year in September after rising 0.5% in the previous month, the statistics department said on Monday.

Trading volume on the CSE All Share index inched down to 126.5 million shares from 126.8 million in the previous session.

The equity market’s turnover fell to 2.61 billion Sri Lankan rupees ($8.8 million) from 2.95 billion rupees in the previous session, according to exchange data.

Foreign investors were net sellers, offloading stocks worth 349.5 million rupees, while domestic investors were net buyers, purchasing shares worth 2.38 billion rupees, the data showed.