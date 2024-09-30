Outlet of Turkish lubricant oil opened

KARACHI: Turkish investors are keen to have joint ventures in Pakistan, said the Consul General of Turkiye in Karachi Cemal Sangu at an opening ceremony of Turkish brand lubricant oil ‘OPET’ in Karachi.

The Consul General performed ribbon cutting to inaugurate the local franchise store. He said it is a first ever such world renowned Turkish brand oil outlet in Pakistan. He offered his full support whatsoever needed in the promotion of Turkish brand in Pakistan.

Hidayat Mustafa, President of Quick Solution, Sole Distributor of Opet Oil in Pakistan, said in his welcome speech that his company has planned to open 20 more stores within one year all of Pakistan as they got very positive response in distribution of Opet oil.

The event was also attended by the President Pakistan Turkiye Business Forum Muhammad Farooq Afzal, Head of Tika, Turkiye Halil Ibrahim, Former President Hyderabad Chamber of Commerce Saleem Saman and other dignitaries.

Farooq Afzal and Saleem Saman also spoke at the occasion and assured that they will provide all support for promotion of Turkiye brands in Pakistan.

