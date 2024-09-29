Second French national killed in Lebanon: ministry

PARIS: A second French national has been killed in Lebanon, France’s foreign ministry said Sunday, as Israel carried out fresh strikes against the country’s Iran-backed Hezbollah group.

The announcement came as French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot flew into Beirut Sunday evening for talks with the authorities there and bringing humanitarian aid.

“We confirm the death of a second French national,” said the foreign ministry statement, adding that they would release more details later.

Last Monday, an 87-year-old French woman was killed when her home collapsed following an explosion in the south of the country.