AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Sep 29, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

FO activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Lebanon

BR Web Desk Published 29 Sep, 2024 09:05pm

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said it had set up a Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Lebanon.

The development comes as Israel shifted its aggression to Lebanon, striking multiple cities in the country and killing hundreds of people including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and our Embassy in Beirut continue to make efforts to facilitate Pakistani nationals caught up in the crisis situation in Lebanon.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit,” the FO statement read.

The FO asked Pakistani nationals in Lebanon and their families to contact the CMU at the following contact details:

Landline: 051-9207887

Email : [email protected]

Meanwhile, it added that the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut was also available 24/7 at the following contact details:

Cell/WhatsApp numbers:

00961-81669488

00961-81815104

Email: [email protected]

Earlier this week, the foreign office warned Pakistani citizens against travelling to Lebanon amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

“In view of the recent attacks in Lebanon, Pakistani nationals are strongly advised not to travel to Lebanon until further notice,” the FO said in a statement then.

It also advised Pakistani nationals residing in Lebanon to travel out on available commercial flights.

“Those who cannot leave Lebanon owing to some specific reasons are advised to exercise extreme caution and relocate to safe areas,” it had said.

Foreign Office Lebanon Lebanon blasts Israel Lebanon escalation Lebanon crisis travel advisory for lebanon Crisis Management Unit Pakistani nationals in Lebanon

Comments

200 characters

FO activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Lebanon

Aurangzeb says ‘DNA’ of Pakistan’s economy needs fundamental reform for IMF deal to be last one

Thousands protest in Pakistan after killing of Hezbollah leader by Israel

Islamabad terms Israel’s killing of Hezbollah’s Secretary General ‘major escalation’

Israel army says about 120 Hezbollah targets hit in latest Lebanon strikes

Iran calls for UN Security Council meeting after Hezbollah’s leader killed

US boosts air support and hikes troop readiness to deploy for Middle East

Ex-Pakistan captain Yousuf quits as selector ahead of England series

Seven labourers killed by gunmen in Pakistan’s southern Balochistan

170 dead in Nepal floods after relentless monsoon rains

Read more stories