FO activates Crisis Management Unit to facilitate Pakistanis in Lebanon

The Foreign Office (FO) on Sunday said it had set up a Crisis Management Unit (CMU) to facilitate Pakistani nationals in Lebanon.

The development comes as Israel shifted its aggression to Lebanon, striking multiple cities in the country and killing hundreds of people including Hezbollah chief Hassan Nasrallah.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Islamabad and our Embassy in Beirut continue to make efforts to facilitate Pakistani nationals caught up in the crisis situation in Lebanon.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has activated its Crisis Management Unit,” the FO statement read.

The FO asked Pakistani nationals in Lebanon and their families to contact the CMU at the following contact details:

Landline: 051-9207887

Email : [email protected]

Meanwhile, it added that the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut was also available 24/7 at the following contact details:

Cell/WhatsApp numbers:

00961-81669488

00961-81815104

Email: [email protected]

Earlier this week, the foreign office warned Pakistani citizens against travelling to Lebanon amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

“In view of the recent attacks in Lebanon, Pakistani nationals are strongly advised not to travel to Lebanon until further notice,” the FO said in a statement then.

It also advised Pakistani nationals residing in Lebanon to travel out on available commercial flights.

“Those who cannot leave Lebanon owing to some specific reasons are advised to exercise extreme caution and relocate to safe areas,” it had said.