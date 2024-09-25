Pakistan issues travel advisory for Lebanon

Pakistan Foreign Office on Wednesday warned its citizens against travelling to Lebanon amid its ongoing conflict with Israel.

“In view of the recent attacks in Lebanon, Pakistani nationals are strongly advised not to travel to Lebanon until further notice,” the FO said in a statement.

It advised Pakistani nationals residing in Lebanon to travel out on commercial flights which are still available.

“Those who cannot leave Lebanon owing to some specific reasons are advised to exercise extreme caution and relocate to safe areas.”

Pakistani nationals were also urged to stay in touch with the Embassy of Pakistan in Beirut at the following numbers:

Cell/WhatsApp: +961-81669488 +961-81815104

Email: [email protected]

On Wednesday, at least 51 people were killed and 223 wounded in Israeli strikes on Lebanon, the Lebanese health minister Firass Abiad said during a press conference.

Hezbollah claimed to have targeted the Mossad headquarters with what it described as a ballistic missile. Reuters could not independently confirm the type of rocket fired.

World leaders meanwhile expressed concern that the conflict - running in parallel to Israeli aggression in Gaza - was rapidly intensifying as the death toll in Lebanon rose and thousands of people fled their homes.

Israeli airstrikes this week have targeted Hezbollah leaders and hit hundreds of sites deep inside Lebanon while Hezbollah has fired barrages of rockets into Israel.

Wednesday morning’s Hezbollah strike was the first time since the start of the war that one of its missiles had been sighted above Tel Aviv - Israel’s economic capital and seen as a target with the potential to trigger an escalation in Israeli action.

Deadliest day

Hundreds of thousands of Lebanese have fled their homes and hospitals have been filled with the wounded since an intensification of bombing on Monday, when more than 550 people were killed in Lebanon’s deadliest day since the end of a 1975-1990 civil war.

There was no let-up on Wednesday. Israel said its warplanes were carrying out extensive strikes in south Lebanon and the Bekaa Valley, a Hezbollah stronghold further north.