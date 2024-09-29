PTI workers demand govt release IK

RAWALPINDI: Despite intense teargas shelling, baton charge and blockades, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) workers on Saturday took to the streets to press the government for release of party founding chairman Imran Khan and denounce the proposed constitutional amendments.

The Rawalpindi administration – following the protest call of Imran Khan – imposed Section 144 in the garrison city as well as completely sealed the whole city and placed a large number of shipping containers outside Liaquat Bagh – the venue of the protest.

Police placed containers at Murree Road at Faizabad – one of the main junctions that connect the garrison city and the federal capital. All entry points on Murree Road, including Liaquat Bagh Chowk, Committee Chowk, and Asghar Mall Chowk, were also sealed.

Additionally, Chandni Chowk, Rahmanabad Chowk, Sadiqabad Chowk, and Shamsabad Double Road Chowk were closed.

Besides, all small streets leading to Murree Road were sealed off with barbed wires. The district administration also closed all educational institutions situated on Liaquat Road, Iqbal Road and Sixth Road.

Hotels on Liaquat and Iqbal roads were closed and rooms were vacated. Additionally, the entry of ambulances to Murree Road and allied hospitals were restricted, and police and prisoner vans were deployed at all intersections. The Metro bus service was suspended.

Similarly, entry to the city from Tarnol GT Road, the motorway, and Rawat GT Road was disrupted by placing containers on the roads. Routes from Murree, Kotli Sattian, Kahuta, and Taxila to Rawalpindi are also completely closed.

In spite of these barricades, majority of the PTI workers managed to reach Liaquat Bagh to record their protest, despite police baton charge and teargas shelling. Hide and seek continued whole day among the police and the protesters in Rawalpindi. Police also arrested many PTI workers from the different localities of Rawalpindi.

Police have reportedly arrested a number of PTI workers and leaders in Rawalpindi. PTI workers chanted slogans for the release of Imran Khan and against the government. It is pertinent to mention here, Imran Khan’s sister Aleema Khan along with some workers also reached Liaquat Bagh.

Police continued teargas shelling on PTI workers in the surrounding areas of Liaquat Bagh and Murree Road in order to disperse them.

The Punjab police fired teargas shells at the rally led by Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur at Motorway as well as at another rally led by Azam Khan Swati at Attock.

Gandapur was unable to join his party’s protest in Rawalpindi as he got stuck at the Burhan Interchange, where he later announced the end of the protest and instructed workers to return home.

The PTI supporters coming from KP had gathered at Burhan Interchange, and after the Punjab Police halted shelling, they began advancing towards Rawalpindi.

Long queues of vehicles formed on the motorway, with PTI workers leaving their vehicles to march on foot.

Gandapur’s convoy arrived at the scene, and the chief minister instructed his supporters to move forward, despite the ongoing shelling.

However, as they progressed, Punjab Police resumed shelling, leaving Gandapur trapped in the crowd.

Subsequently, he announced the conclusion of the protest and urged the demonstrators to disperse, stating, “We will return again.”

As tensions rose at Burhan, PTI workers blocked Chief Minister Gandapur’s vehicle, protesting the police shelling and motorway closure.

They demanded that Gandapur lead them on foot. In response, the chief minister briefly exited his vehicle and encouraged the protesters to continue advancing.

However, when some workers insisted he join them on foot, Gandapur lost his temper and allegedly used inappropriate language before retreating to his car.

Meanwhile, Barrister Saif, the spokesman for chief minister KP, “despite the obstacles, Gandapur spent five hours confronting the full might of the Punjab and federal administration. After the protest ended, he returned to Peshawar.”

Saif also confirmed that the protest in Rawalpindi’s Liaquat Bagh had concluded, and announced that, on the orders of party founder Imran Khan, PTI would resume protests next week.

Later, PTI chairman Barrister Gohar Ali Khan announced end of the protest. He said that he has informed party leaders regarding ending of today’s protest. He asked workers to disperse peacefully.

Earlier in the day, Punjab Police detained PTI chairman Gohar Ali Khan and leader Salman Akram Raja near the H-13 area while they were traveling to Rawalpindi.

Shortly after their detention, Gohar was released, whereas, Salman Akram Raja remained in custody.

Gohar stated that both he and Raja were stopped at H-13 and instructed to return after a disagreement, preventing them from proceeding to Rawalpindi.

