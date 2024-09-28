PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Saturday that all of its services were operational.

The national carrier in a statement said that all passengers travelling from Islamabad were requested to reach the airport well before their respective time of takeoff.

The statement by PIA comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to hold a protest in Rawalpindi today.

Ahead of their protest, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Rawalpindi Division for two days.

PTI protests against proposed constitutional amendments

The notification prohibits all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests and similar activities.