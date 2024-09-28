AGL 32.85 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-0.76%)
AIRLINK 127.01 Decreased By ▼ -2.39 (-1.85%)
BOP 5.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.18%)
CNERGY 3.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-2.34%)
DCL 7.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.37 (-4.62%)
DFML 48.35 Increased By ▲ 0.31 (0.65%)
DGKC 73.00 Decreased By ▼ -1.29 (-1.74%)
FCCL 25.16 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.36%)
FFBL 48.10 Increased By ▲ 1.54 (3.31%)
FFL 8.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.21 (-2.41%)
HUBC 124.20 Increased By ▲ 1.00 (0.81%)
HUMNL 9.62 Decreased By ▼ -0.38 (-3.8%)
KEL 3.66 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-4.44%)
KOSM 8.45 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (2.42%)
MLCF 32.69 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (0.58%)
NBP 57.52 Decreased By ▼ -2.51 (-4.18%)
OGDC 144.00 Increased By ▲ 0.70 (0.49%)
PAEL 25.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.77%)
PIBTL 5.68 Decreased By ▼ -0.16 (-2.74%)
PPL 108.24 Increased By ▲ 0.44 (0.41%)
PRL 23.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.41 (-1.7%)
PTC 11.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.09%)
SEARL 57.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-1.2%)
TELE 7.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-2.07%)
TOMCL 39.60 Decreased By ▼ -1.26 (-3.08%)
TPLP 7.18 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-2.97%)
TREET 14.55 Decreased By ▼ -0.34 (-2.28%)
TRG 52.62 Decreased By ▼ -2.13 (-3.89%)
UNITY 25.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.67%)
WTL 1.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.44%)
BR100 8,541 Decreased By -20.4 (-0.24%)
BR30 25,684 Decreased By -151.8 (-0.59%)
KSE100 81,292 Decreased By -365.8 (-0.45%)
KSE30 25,810 Decreased By -64.8 (-0.25%)
Pakistan

PIA says its flights from Islamabad, Rawalpindi fully operational

BR Web Desk Published September 28, 2024 Updated September 28, 2024 03:07pm

Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) said on Saturday that all of its services were operational.

The national carrier in a statement said that all passengers travelling from Islamabad were requested to reach the airport well before their respective time of takeoff.

The statement by PIA comes as the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf announced to hold a protest in Rawalpindi today.

Ahead of their protest, the Punjab government imposed Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC) in Rawalpindi Division for two days.

PTI protests against proposed constitutional amendments

The notification prohibits all political gatherings, sit-ins, rallies, protests and similar activities.

