Business & Finance Print 2024-09-28

PHMA elects office-bearers

Published 28 Sep, 2024

KARACHI: Muhammad Babar Khan, Abdul Hameed and Faisal Arshad Shaikh have been elected unopposed as Central Chairman, Senior Vice-Chairman and Vice-Chairman, respectively, of Pakistan Hosiery Manufacturers & Exporters Association (PHMA) for the year 2024-2026.

Election results were announced in its Annual General Meeting ,the PHMA Executive Committee Members elected unopposed from Southern Zone are Aamir Ghani, Abdul Rehman, Ali Murtaza Panju, Altaf Abni, Bashir A Ghaffar, Faisal Arshad Sheikh, Faisal Dadabhoy, Fawad Usman, Irfan Z Bawany, Muhammad Babar Khan, Omair Mirza, Salman Ishaq, Saqib Bilwani and Tariq Munir. Faisal Arshad Shaikh, Vice-Chairman (Central) will also head the Zonal Committee as Zonal Chairman while Bashir Ghaffar and Salman Ishaq has been elected Zonal Senior Vice-Chairman and Zonal Vice-Chairman, respectively.

From Northern Zone newly elected PHMA Executive Committee Members are Ahmad Mansha, Muhammad Amin, Abdul Hameed, Faheem Akram, Hazar Khan, Shaheen Tabassum, Muhammad Imran Latif, Mohsin Jawaid, Muhammad Javed Aslam, Hafiz Rashid Mehmood, Tariq Mahmood Bhatti, Razi Ahmed, Ch. Asif Hussain and Ch. Muhammad Arshad. Abdul Hameed, Senior Vice-Chairman (Central) will also head the Zonal Committee as Zonal Chairman while Hazar Khan and Tariq Mahmood Bhatti have been elected Zonal Senior Vice Chairman and Zonal Vice Chairman, respectively.

Newly Elected Chairman, Muhammad Babar Khan said that it was an honour for him to assume the office of the chairman for the year 2024-26.

He paid tribute to the outgoing Chairman/ Office-bearers & Executive Committee Members saying the outgoing body in the lead of its Office Bearers had actively promoted the interests of the value added textile industry throughout the year.

He vowed to continue with his efforts the promotion and protection of the Value-Added Textile Industry.

He further stated that he will make sincere efforts during his chairmanship to achieve the desired objectives of PHMA to enhance exports, safeguard genuine rights of members and address and resolve problems and issues confronting to the industry.

Outgoing Central Chairman, Syed Nahid Abbas, Senior Vice-Chairman, Abdul Jabbar Gajiani and Vice-Chairman Mian Farrukh Iqbal presented their Annual Activity Review in the AGM and apprised about their efforts to achieve the aims and objectives during their tenure.

They also conveyed their compliments and gratitude to the Executive Committee, Former Chairmen as well as the General Body Members.

Prominent Industry Leaders and members from all over Pakistan participated in the General Body Meeting and they recognized the services and efforts made by the outgoing Chairman & Office Bearers and felicitated the newly Elected Office Bearers & Executive Committee reposing confidence in them anticipating that they will also render their services and shall make best possible efforts to achieve the desired objectives of the Association.

The successful Office Bearers and Executive Committee Members candidates were supported by the Export Development Group (EDG) headed by Muhammad Jawed Bilwani who speaking on the occasion of AGM expressed the confidence that the new elected representatives will make all efforts to espouse selflessly in their endeavours to cooperate in the resolving of issues and problems faced by our industry, in the best interests of our members and in further enhancing and boosting the exports for our beloved country.

