KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 27, 2024).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: 81,292.13 High: 81,842.75 Low: 81,183.50 Net Change: 365.84 Volume (000): 153,488 Value (000): 8,019,297 Makt Cap (000) 2,512,646,000 ------------------------------------ BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 17,156.40 NET CH (+) 82.54 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,007.04 NET CH (-) 25.45 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 23,273.35 NET CH (-) 279.95 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 16,308.91 NET CH (-) 97.30 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 7,403.76 NET CH (-) 65.81 ------------------------------------ BR TECH & COMM ------------------------------------ Day Close: 3,878.27 NET CH (-) 52.81 ------------------------------------ As on: 27- September -2024 ====================================

