BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 27, 2024). ==================================== BR...
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (September 27, 2024).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: 81,292.13
High: 81,842.75
Low: 81,183.50
Net Change: 365.84
Volume (000): 153,488
Value (000): 8,019,297
Makt Cap (000) 2,512,646,000
------------------------------------
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 17,156.40
NET CH (+) 82.54
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,007.04
NET CH (-) 25.45
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 23,273.35
NET CH (-) 279.95
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 16,308.91
NET CH (-) 97.30
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 7,403.76
NET CH (-) 65.81
------------------------------------
BR TECH & COMM
------------------------------------
Day Close: 3,878.27
NET CH (-) 52.81
------------------------------------
As on: 27- September -2024
====================================
