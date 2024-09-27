AGL 33.65 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (1.66%)
Markets

Gold holds steady with spotlight on key US inflation data

Reuters Published 27 Sep, 2024 10:23am

Gold held its ground on Friday after hitting a record high in the previous session on mounting expectations of another big US interest rate cut this year, while market participants awaited a key inflation report for further direction.

Record-setting spree continues: gold prices in Pakistan hit Rs277,000 per tola

Fundamentals

  • Spot gold was steady at $2,670.50 per ounce, as of 0028 GMT. Bullion hit a record high of $2,685.42 on Thursday.

  • Bullion prices have risen more than 29% so far this year, smashing record highs several times on US rate-cut hopes, safe-haven demand and robust central bank buying. * US gold futures edged 0.1% lower to $2,692.70.

  • Data on Thursday showed that US weekly jobless claims fell by 4,000 to a four-month low of 218,000, below the 225,000 forecast by economists in a Reuters poll.

  • The Federal Reserve delivered a 50-basis-point rate cut at its last policy meeting and traders see a 51% chance of another half-percentage-point reduction in November, according to CME FedWatch Tool.

  • Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding bullion, which is also viewed as a safe asset during economic and political turmoil.

  • Market focus is now on the core personal consumption expenditures price index data, the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge, due later in the day.

  • China’s monthly net gold imports via Hong Kong dropped 76% to their lowest in more than two years in August, according to data on Thursday.

  • Spot silver fell 0.4% to $31.91 per ounce, after hitting a 12-year peak in the previous session.

  • Silver prices have bubbled up to their highest in more than a decade on the back of bullion’s stellar bull run and China’s stimulus measures, although some analysts expect the rally to fade as industrial sector demand remains a concern.

  • Platinum was steady at $1,006.65 and palladium shed 0.4% to $1,043.22.

