AGL 33.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.70 (-2.07%)
AIRLINK 129.40 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.08%)
BOP 5.07 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (1%)
CNERGY 3.84 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 8.01 Decreased By ▼ -0.29 (-3.49%)
DFML 48.04 Decreased By ▼ -2.26 (-4.49%)
DGKC 74.29 Decreased By ▼ -1.40 (-1.85%)
FCCL 25.25 Increased By ▲ 0.27 (1.08%)
FFBL 46.56 Decreased By ▼ -1.25 (-2.61%)
FFL 8.71 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-1.69%)
HUBC 123.20 Decreased By ▼ -4.80 (-3.75%)
HUMNL 10.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.30 (-2.91%)
KEL 3.83 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-4.73%)
KOSM 8.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.62 (-6.99%)
MLCF 32.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.81 (-2.43%)
NBP 60.03 Increased By ▲ 1.65 (2.83%)
OGDC 143.30 Decreased By ▼ -1.34 (-0.93%)
PAEL 25.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.47 (-1.81%)
PIBTL 5.84 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.17%)
PPL 107.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.80 (-0.74%)
PRL 24.11 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.17%)
PTC 11.56 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-2.2%)
SEARL 58.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-0.94%)
TELE 7.25 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.23%)
TOMCL 40.86 Decreased By ▼ -1.04 (-2.48%)
TPLP 7.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-1.2%)
TREET 14.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.25 (-1.65%)
TRG 54.75 Decreased By ▼ -1.95 (-3.44%)
UNITY 26.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.40 (-1.5%)
WTL 1.23 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-2.38%)
BR100 8,562 Decreased By -106.7 (-1.23%)
BR30 25,836 Decreased By -429.4 (-1.63%)
KSE100 81,658 Decreased By -590 (-0.72%)
KSE30 25,875 Decreased By -246.3 (-0.94%)
Sep 27, 2024 اردو PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan Print 2024-09-27

Medicines: Non-availability, black-marketing cause surge in mental diseases

Abdul Rasheed Azad Published 27 Sep, 2024 06:26am

ISLAMABAD: While expressing serious concerns over increase in mental diseases in the country, leading pharma industry figures have accused the Ministry of Narcotics Control and Anti-Narcotic Force (ANF) for the non-availability of psychiatry-related drugs.

In an exclusive chat with Business Recorder, here on Thursday, former chairman Pakistan Pharmaceutical Manufacturers Association (PPMA) Dr Kaisar Waheed Sheikh said that non-availability and black-marketing of medicines cause rapid increase in mental diseases in Pakistan.

Sheikh revealed that mental diseases have rapidly been surging in Pakistan and currently stood at 30 percent of adult population as per Pakistan Psychiatric Society (PPS), majority of them women.

“The main reason of surge in mental diseases is non-availability of medicines in the Pakistani market due to its black-marketing besides manufacturing of fake and sub-standard medicines,” he said.

Coming hard on the Ministry of Narcotics Control, he said the ministry was also creating undue hurdles in manufacturing of the medicines to cure mental diseases. He said that the government needs to strengthen the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan (DRAP) instead of allowing the Ministry of Narcotics Control to allocate drug quotas being used by the pharma industry for producing medicines related to mental health.

He demanded of the government to interfere into the matter and address this genuine issue of pharma industry so quality medicines could be provided to the patients at affordable rates.

Former PPMA chairman said 90 percent country’s medicines’ need was being fulfilled through local production. The pharma industry was providing quality medicines to the people at affordable prices, he added.

He said that they wanted to enhance the medicine exports to $3 billion over the next few years and the industry has also committed to the government if a conducive business environment is provided to the industry, Pakistani healthcare exports would touch $5 billion by the end of 2028.

He was of the views that it was not possible without the support of the government and not taking on board the relevant stakeholders in policy making decision regarding export of medicines to other countries.

The former chairman PPMA said that medicines’ prices in Pakistan were the lowest in the region despite host of problems being faced by the pharma industry. Despite confronting various issues, the pharma industry was not only continuously growing but has also earned precious foreign reserves, he remarked.

He stressed the need to invest more and more in medicinal research. He also highlighted problems confronting the pharma industry.

Pakistan since 2020 is facing an acute shortage of various brain-related drugs such as Epival tablets 250 mg/500 mg and tablet Rivotil are prescribed for patients suffering from head injuries and other brain-related injuries but are not available in the market.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2024

ANF Medicines PPMA pharma industry drugs Anti Narcotic Force mental diseases

Comments

200 characters

Medicines: Non-availability, black-marketing cause surge in mental diseases

Nepra approves Rs352bn revised investment plan for NTDC

Power tariff: Nepra projects massive increase

RLNG supplies: SNGPL’s SOS to PD over power sector underpayment

Govt securities: FD notifies new buyback programme

IMF refutes 11pc loan demand report

Foreign investors: Jul-Aug profit repatriation jumps 459pc YoY

Extension in filing of income tax returns predicted

Opening of forex accounts: SIFC working on simplifying mechanism

MPs for closure of refineries using Euro-2 standard

Jam urges KP govt to revisit levy of infrastructure cess

Read more stories