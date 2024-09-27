'Load management system to be ensured on highways'

LAHORE: The Lahore district administration has taken an initiative involving the implementation of a load management system on central highways.

According to the administration on Thursday, under the guidance of District Commissioner Lahore Syed Musa Raza, teams from the Punjab Communication and Works Department and the Regional Transports Authority (RTA) were actively working in the field.

It said that efforts were being made to protect the central highways of Lahore from damage; vehicles were being loaded with approved loads, and inspections were being conducted before their departure.

Commenting on the initiative, the DC said any extra materials found during inspections were being removed from the vehicles and emphasised that by reducing the load in vehicles, the highways would remain safe and free from damage.

